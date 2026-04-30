NDLEA Smashes N16.9bn Drug Ring in Lagos, Seizes 4.3m Opioids in Major Crackdown

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and raided three illicit drug warehouses concealed within a residential estate in Lagos, recovering opioids valued at nearly N17 billion in what authorities describe as a major breakthrough against drug trafficking networks.

The intelligence-led operation, carried out on April 17, 2026, targeted properties in the Okota area, specifically within Park View Estate in Ago Palace.

At the sites—located on Olukayode Awofisayo Street and Charles Ndumetu Street—NDLEA operatives discovered a large cache of opioids, including 2,360,000 pills of high-potency tramadol (225mg) and 1,909,400 bottles of codeine syrup. The seized substances, stored in thousands of cartons, have an estimated street value of N16.9 billion.

Reacting to the operation, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Buba Marwa described the raid as a decisive strike against a major drug syndicate.

He said the scale of the seizure underscores both the sophistication of drug cartels and the agency’s growing intelligence capabilities.

“The scale of this recovery—nearly 4.3 million units of lethal substances—is a testament to the fact that our officers are staying several steps ahead of these merchants of death,” Marwa said.

“To find such volumes hidden within residential estates like Park View and busy hubs like Okota shows the desperation of these cartels.”

He commended the professionalism and dexterity of NDLEA operatives, emphasizing that the agency remains resolute in dismantling drug networks across the country.

“There is no safe haven for drug traffickers in Nigeria,” he warned. “Whether they hide their illicit goods in elite mansions or suburban warehouses, our reach is long and our resolve is firm. We will continue to degrade your financial base, dismantle your networks, and bring the full weight of the law upon you.”

The NDLEA said the operation marks a significant step in its ongoing campaign to curb substance abuse and disrupt the supply chains.