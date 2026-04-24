  • Friday, 24th April, 2026

‘Osimhen’s Transfer in Summer to Break €100m  Barrier’

Sport | 2 seconds ago

Victor Osimhen will transfer to either Barcelona or Real Madrid and the switch will exceed the 100 million euros barrier, according to an agent who was involved in the striker’s first move to Europe.

Mithat Halis, who was a partner in the agency that represented Victor Osimhen during his time at Wolfsburg, has supported the idea of the former Napoli star joining Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

According to AS, Halis said that signing Osimhen is very realistic and would exceed €100million (£88.7m, $117m).

He stated that the transfer could be between Real Madrid and Barcelona, adding that one has given up on Robert Lewandowski and the other does not have a centre forward.

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