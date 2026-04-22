Court Moves Against Anyanwu, INEC Chairman Over Alleged Disobedience of Judgment

Wale Igbintade





A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has issued a Form 48 Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Court Order against Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, over alleged failure to comply with a subsisting court judgment.

The notice, a preliminary step towards contempt proceedings, warns that both men risk imprisonment if they continue to disregard the judgment delivered on January 12, 2026, in Suit No. CV/1050/2025.

In the suit, Anyanwu is listed as the Judgment Debtor/Respondent, while Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum, representing himself and the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside the party and several chieftains, are named as Judgment Creditors/Applicants.

The court had dismissed Anyanwu’s suit challenging his expulsion from the PDP, effectively upholding the party’s decision.

However, the applicants alleged that the judgment has not been complied with.

The Form 48 notice cautioned that unless the parties “cease further disobedience and comply forthwith” with the court’s order, they may be held in contempt and committed to prison.

The development comes amid mounting legal pressure on INEC to withdraw its recognition of Anyanwu as the PDP’s National Secretary.

In a letter dated April 16, 2026, counsel to the PDP and its members, Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN, argued that the commission is constitutionally bound to enforce the court’s judgment affirming Anyanwu’s expulsion.

The lawyers explained that the PDP’s National Disciplinary Committee had, on March 10, 2025, recommended Anyanwu’s expulsion for alleged anti-party activities, a decision subsequently ratified by the party.

They noted that Anyanwu challenged the decision in court, but his suit was dismissed in its entirety on January 12, 2026.

Although a Notice of Appeal has been filed, the lawyers stressed that it does not operate as a stay of execution, meaning the judgment remains valid and binding.

They argued that, by implication, Anyanwu has ceased to be a member and officer of the PDP and lacks the legal capacity to act on behalf of the party.

Citing Section 287(3) of the 1999 Constitution, the legal team maintained that INEC is obligated to comply with and enforce court decisions, warning that continued recognition of Anyanwu undermines judicial authority.

They further accused the commission of breaching its constitutional duty by maintaining his recognition despite the subsisting judgment.

The PDP’s lawyers demanded that INEC expunge all recognitions accorded to Anyanwu since January 12, 2026, including official correspondences and documents, and immediately delist his name from its records.

They also warned that failure to comply would result in contempt proceedings against the INEC Chairman and additional legal action against the Commission.

Meanwhile, the issuance of the Form 48 notice signals a possible escalation in the dispute, with contempt proceedings likely if compliance is not secured.

The notice was issued by Jephtha Musa, Esq., of Maxim Law Firm, Abuja, and served on Anyanwu at his Wuye District residence, as well as on the INEC Chairman at its Maitama headquarters.

As of the time of filing this report, it remains unclear whether the affected parties have taken steps to comply with the judgment.