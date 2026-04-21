JAMB Releases 4th Batch 2026 UTME Results



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Monday, April 20, 2026 – the fourth in the series.

Candidates, who participated in the examination on the stated date, can now check their results using the board’s established process.

JAMB’s Public Communications Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced the development via his X handle on Tuesday.

JAMB earlier disclosed that the results of candidates, who sat the examination on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, 2026, have also been released, with a total of 1,264,940 results from the two days now available for candidates to access.

It urged candidates to check their results by sending ‘UTMERESULT’ to either 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used during registration for the 2026 UTME.

The board had released 632,752 results of candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, 2026.