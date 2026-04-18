Shun Partisan Politics to Protect Throne, Balogun Ibadanland Tells Olubadan 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The political tension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday assumed a new dimension as the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, called on the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, to focus on his traditional duties and stay away from partisan politics

Oba Ajibola who is the next in rank to Oba Ladoja while addressing journalists at his Sanyo Palace, Ibadan, said the call became necessary in the interest of the development of the city.

According to the monarch, the Olubadan stool is not a political office and must not be aligned with any political candidate or agenda, adding that he had called on respected elders in Ibadanland to intervene.

He said, “I have been around for many years, and I can say that when we have something good, we must acknowledge it and build on it. At the same time, I must stress the importance of staying away from unnecessary political tensions. Leadership positions, especially traditional roles, should remain neutral and not be drawn into partisan politics.

”Once you hold such a position, you are expected to rise above political affiliations and act in the interest of all.

“Mixing traditional authority with active politics can create confusion and conflict. It is important to make a clear choice, either remain neutral in service to the people or actively participate in politics, but not both.

The Balogun of Ibadanland while expressing optimism that the Olubadan would reassess his position, noted that the involvement of Oba Ladoja in partisan politics could bring the revered stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland into disrepute.

Oba Ajibola also dismissed speculation surrounding any alleged move by the Olubadan to impeach Governor Seyi Makinde, and the claim that the governor was planning to dethrone the Olubadan saying such reports are baseless.

“Yes, I have heard some of the concerns being raised, and I want to address them clearly. First of all, many of the things being said are not accurate. There have been a lot of rumours and misunderstandings, and I believe it is important to speak directly to the people to clear the air.

“Some individuals may not fully understand what is happening, so I want to reassure everyone that there is no cause for alarm. If there are any issues involving the state or its leadership, they are being handled appropriately. Discussions are ongoing, and efforts are being made to resolve any concerns. There is no need for panic or speculation.

”I also want to emphasise that not everything you hear has any element of truth. Some of these claims are completely unfounded. For instance, certain allegations being circulated are simply incorrect.To the best of my knowledge, such matters have never been discussed or officially raised.

“Now, looking at the broader picture, the state leadership has done quite well. There have been significant contributions to development, including progress in education and other key sectors. These achievements should be recognized and appreciated.”

The Balogun of Ibadanland noted, “It is important that we give credit where it is due. We should celebrate progress and continue to support efforts that move the state forward”, saying ” I believe the key to resolving any issue is to address it at its root. Dialogue and understanding are essential. There is no need to escalate tensions or create divisions.

“Let me assure the public once again: there is no crisis. Everything is under control, and the relevant authorities are working diligently to ensure peace and stability.The law remains supreme, and governance will continue to be guided by due process. We must all remain calm, law-abiding, and focused on progress.

“Finally, I urge everyone not to spread false information or create unnecessary panic. Let us work together in unity and continue to support the development of our state.”