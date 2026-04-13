 Igoche Mark Urges MakTown Flyers to Shine at Basketball Africa League

The MakTown Flyers, Nigeria’s representatives at the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) Championship in Morocco, have been urged to put in more effort to make the country proud.

Basketball promoter and top fan of the club, Igoche Mark, visited the team’s camp in Abuja over the weekend, emphasizing the need for the team to step up their game.

“From the technical side, we are solid and I think what we should do is to put in more effort and tell the world that we are strong, resilient, and we don’t back down,” Mark said.

He assured the team of his full support, promising to ensure their comfort and needs are met. “On our part, we will do everything to ensure that you are comfortable. It is a two-way thing, I am giving you the assurance that we play our own part and you should play your part as well,” he added.

Mark, who plans to personally attend the BAL Championship in Morocco, expressed confidence in the team’s abilities. “To show my support, I will personally be with you in Morocco and cheer you to victory, and I believe this team will make us proud, make Nigeria proud, and make Maktown Flyers proud.”

Team Captain, Bright Akuiete, thanked Mark for his consistent support and promised that the team will not let the country down. “We appreciate your support, sir, and we promise to make you proud,” he said.

The MakTown Flyers, guided by experienced Coach Abdur Rahman Muhammad, emerged champions of the Nigeria Basketball League in 2025, defeating Rivers Hoopers to clinch the BAL ticket.

Mark had previously hosted the team to a grand reception in Abuja, praising the club’s proprietor, Akerannan Manusseh Achii, for his determination and motivational skills.

The team is set to represent Nigeria at the BAL Championship in Morocco, with Igoche Mark and fans across the country cheering them on.

The MakTown Flyers, Nigeria’s representatives at the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) Championship in Morocco, have been urged to put in more effort to make the country proud.

Basketball promoter and top fan of the club, Igoche Mark, visited the team’s camp in Abuja over the weekend, emphasizing the need for the team to step up their game.

“From the technical side, we are solid and I think what we should do is to put in more effort and tell the world that we are strong, resilient, and we don’t back down,” Mark said.

He assured the team of his full support, promising to ensure their comfort and needs are met. “On our part, we will do everything to ensure that you are comfortable. It is a two-way thing, I am giving you the assurance that we play our own part and you should play your part as well,” he added.

Mark, who plans to personally attend the BAL Championship in Morocco, expressed confidence in the team’s abilities. “To show my support, I will personally be with you in Morocco and cheer you to victory, and I believe this team will make us proud, make Nigeria proud, and make Maktown Flyers proud.”

Team Captain, Bright Akuiete, thanked Mark for his consistent support and promised that the team will not let the country down. “We appreciate your support, sir, and we promise to make you proud,” he said.

The MakTown Flyers, guided by experienced Coach Abdur Rahman Muhammad, emerged champions of the Nigeria Basketball League in 2025, defeating Rivers Hoopers to clinch the BAL ticket.

Mark had previously hosted the team to a grand reception in Abuja, praising the club’s proprietor, Akerannan Manusseh Achii, for his determination and motivational skills.

The team is set to represent Nigeria at the BAL Championship in Morocco, with Igoche Mark and fans across the country cheering them on.