Fubara Eulogies King Jaja’s Legacy, Tasks Family on Unity

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has poured encomium on late Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, His Majesty Dandeson Douglas Jaja, describing him as a man of peace with lots of achievements.

Speaking during his funeral service held at St Paul’s Church Opobo Town, at the weekend, the governor said during his reign King Jaja had two milestones of having a deputy governor and a governor.

He said the King who passed on at the age of 83 made significant mark during his reign.

Eulogising the late king, the governor said he lived a life worthy of emulation, marked by calmness and dignity even in the face of adversity.

He particularly recalled the protracted battle for the throne, which lasted over two decades, noting the monarch’s composure throughout the period ensured that the kingdom remained peaceful.

“He kept his cool and the kingdom was peaceful. I describe him as a man of class and dignity. He was a man who treated everyone as a son and daughter without discrimination. So, today we celebrate him with fulfillment as someone who had finished his work,” Fubara said.

The governor stressed the late monarch’s reign would remain a reference point in the history of Opobo Kingdom, adding that beyond the founding fathers, he was one of the few rulers who left a significant and lasting imprint.

“First, during his reign, we had a deputy governor and a governor. History will never forget him. I urge our academia to document this, as King Dandeson Douglas Jaja is the King that came, saw even in the most turbulent waters and conquered successfully,” he said.

The Rivers State governor said what endeared him to the late monarch was his peaceful disposition, “even in the most troubled waters he conquered successfully.”

Addressing members of the bereaved royal family, the governor emphasised the importance of unity and personal industry, cautioning against disputes over material inheritance.

According to him, true success is not inherited but earned through individual effort.

“What you inherit are assets; you don’t inherit success. The King has done his part. What we are describing here is his success, and it is not transferable to anybody. You all need to work for your own success,” he advised.

He further warned that any form of conflict within the family would contradict the peaceful legacy of the late monarch.

“If you have that in mind, you won’t have any crisis in the family. He was a peaceful man, and he will be very sorrowful wherever he is if he sees his family in disarray, fighting over nothing,” Fubara cautioned.

The governor urged family members to focus on long-term values and development rather than short-lived gains.

Fubara reaffirmed the monarch’s significant legacy that led Opobo peacefully, “he has done his work and how we talk about is the most important thing” he added.