Why CBN Is Engaging Virtual Asset Firms

Nume Ekeghe writes on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s quiet but strategic engagement with virtual asset service providers, and how the move is aimed at strengthening financial system integrity, improving regulatory visibility, and aligning Nigeria with evolving global compliance standards.

The latest move by the Central Bank of Nigeria to engage Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) reflects a growing recognition within regulatory circles: financial innovation has outpaced traditional oversight frameworks, and ignoring emerging segments is no longer a viable option.

For years, Nigeria’s stance on virtual assets was defined by caution. Concerns around financial stability, illicit flows, and consumer protection shaped a posture that kept regulated institutions at arm’s length from such activities. Yet, despite this distance, adoption continued to expand, driven by demand for faster cross-border payments, alternative stores of value, and more flexible transaction channels.

What has emerged is a parallel layer of financial activity, dynamic, borderless, and only partially visible to regulators and this is the gap the CBN now seeks to close.

By initiating an AML/CFT/CPF supervision pilot involving a select group of VASPs, the central bank is taking a more pragmatic route. It is not introducing new rules or granting fresh approvals, but creating a structured environment to observe, interrogate, and understand how these firms operate.

In practical terms, the pilot gives the CBN something it has lacked in this space, which was visibility. Through periodic data submissions, compliance reviews, and direct supervisory engagement, the apex bank is beginning to build a clearer picture of transaction flows, customer behaviour, and operational risks within this segment. In a financial system that is increasingly digital, such visibility is critical to maintaining stability.

Aligning with Global Standards, Protecting Local Stability

The engagement also carries significant weight beyond Nigeria’s borders as global financial systems are becoming more tightly interconnected, and expectations around transparency have risen sharply. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has consistently emphasised the need for countries to extend Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing controls to virtual asset activities.

Key provisions, including requirements for sharing transaction information between institutions, are now central to global compliance benchmarks. Jurisdictions that fail to demonstrate adequate oversight risk increased monitoring, which can have knock-on effects for cross-border transactions and investor confidence.

For Nigeria, this is a critical consideration. Stronger engagement with VASPs signals to international partners that the country is actively addressing potential vulnerabilities. It helps reduce perception risks that could otherwise translate into higher transaction costs or strained correspondent banking relationships.

At the domestic level, the benefits are equally significant. Financial risks do not remain confined to one segment. Weaknesses in high-risk areas can spill over into the broader system, affecting banks, payment platforms, and ultimately economic stability. By strengthening oversight at the level of virtual asset operators, the CBN is effectively reinforcing the integrity of the wider financial architecture.

Understanding a Converging Financial Landscape

One of the more notable aspects of the pilot is the mix of participating firms. The inclusion of companies such as Flutterwave and Paystack highlights a deeper structural shift one in which the boundaries between traditional payments, fintech services, and virtual asset activities are becoming increasingly fluid. These firms are not purely digital asset platforms, but they operate within ecosystems where customer demand, technology, and global connectivity are driving convergence. Payment systems now interface with multiple transaction layers, including those linked to virtual assets, often without clear separation.

For regulators, this creates a new challenge. Risks are no longer siloed; they move across platforms and services. A vulnerability in one area can quickly extend into another, particularly in a system as interconnected as Nigeria’s financial market. By engaging a cross-section of operators, the CBN is attempting to map these linkages.

It is looking beyond individual firms to understand how the ecosystem functions where risks originate, how they propagate, and what controls are needed to contain them.

This represents a shift in regulatory thinking from isolated supervision to system-wide oversight.

Data, Discipline, and the Road Ahead

At its core, the pilot is about building intelligence.

Participating firms are required to submit regular supervisory data, undergo detailed reviews of governance structures, and demonstrate compliance with global best practices. Engagements with institutions such as the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit further deepen the scrutiny.

For the CBN, this process creates a repository of actionable insights. It allows policymakers to move beyond assumptions and design frameworks grounded in actual operational realities within Nigeria. For the firms involved, cNGN, Flutterwave, Juicyway, KoinKoin, KuCoin and Paystack it introduces a higher level of discipline encouraging stronger internal controls, improved monitoring systems, and greater alignment with international standards.

The broader market also stands to benefit a more transparent and better-supervised ecosystem enhances confidence among investors and international partners. It supports smoother cross-border transactions and reduces the risk premium often associated with regulatory uncertainty.

Importantly, the CBN has drawn a clear boundary: participation in the pilot does not amount to licensing or regulatory approval. This distinction helps preserve market integrity and prevents any misinterpretation that could distort competition. It reinforces the idea that the initiative is supervisory in nature a learning and assessment phase rather than a policy shift.

A Measured but Strategic Pivot

What stands out about the pilot is its restraint. There are no sweeping declarations or abrupt changes in policy direction. Instead, the Central Bank of Nigeria is taking a measured approach that balances caution with the need to stay ahead of financial innovation.

By choosing engagement over distance, the regulator is positioning itself to better understand a segment that is becoming increasingly relevant to the financial system. At the same time, it is reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to global compliance standards and financial integrity.

In a landscape where innovation often outpaces regulation, this approach offers a pragmatic path forward. It allows the CBN to build capacity, refine its supervisory tools, and respond more effectively to future developments without compromising the stability of the system it oversees. For Nigeria, the gains are clear: improved transparency, stronger global standing, and a regulatory framework better aligned with the realities of modern finance in an era where credibility is as important as capital, that balance may prove decisive.