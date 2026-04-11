Katung Launches Health Initiative To Combat Hepatitis in Southern Kaduna 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has unveiled ‘Project 365’, a constituency-based public health initiative aimed at eliminating viral hepatitis across Southern Kaduna communities.

The project, launched in Kafanchan in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, is designed to expand access to screening, diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, and prevention services for over 620,000 residents across the senatorial district.

Speaking at the unveiling of the project yesterday in Kafanchan, Katung described viral hepatitis as a “silent killer” responsible for significant but often unnoticed deaths across communities.

He noted that millions of people are living with hepatitis unknowingly, pointing out that without early detection and treatment, it can progress to severe liver diseases, including cirrhosis and cancer.

He explained that Project 365 was designed to bridge gaps in healthcare access by taking services directly to communities, including rural areas, markets, schools, and places of worship.

Katung said the programme will provide free screening, vaccination, treatment support, and sustained awareness campaigns across the eight local government areas of Kaduna South Senatorial District.

He called for stronger community engagement to reduce the stigma associated with the disease.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, who flagged off the programme, commended Katung for the initiative, describing it as timely and people centred, geared towards strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Sani said the intervention aligns with ongoing health sector reforms in the state and reflects a shared commitment to improving public health outcomes.

Sani said viral hepatitis remains a silent but serious public health threat, often undetected until advanced stages, resulting in severe liver complications and preventable deaths.

He added that many Nigerians live with hepatitis unknowingly due to late diagnosis, stressing that the initiative would improve awareness, screening, and access to treatment.

The governor urged residents to take advantage of the programme and encouraged community leaders, health workers, and citizens to support early testing and treatment.

Also, in his remarks, a representative of the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Michael Kinsley, said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s health sector reforms aimed at strengthening primary healthcare delivery.

He noted that hepatitis remains a major global and national health challenge, with an estimated 25 million Nigerians affected.

According to him, viral hepatitis is the second leading infectious cause of death worldwide.

“This intervention brings services closer to the people, especially in underserved communities,” he said.