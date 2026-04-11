BudgIT Condemns Brutal Attack on Katsina Officer, Mustapha Sadiq

BudgIT has strongly condemned the brutal attack on one of its officers in Katsina State, Mustapha Sadiq, who was assaulted in his home in Katsina by armed assailants.

In a statement by Vahyala Kwaga, Country Director, BudgiT, it said, “While we are still monitoring the gruesome attack, initial reports indicate that five men, wielding machetes, broke into his residence at night on the 4th of April 2026 and inflicted severe injuries to his head and upper body. This was a deeply disturbing and unacceptable act of violence as seen in the gory pictures. While the attackers also attempted to steal his vehicle, they were unsuccessful, leaving Mustapha with serious injuries that required urgent medical attention.

“At this time, we are uncertain if the attack was connected to his professional and civic responsibilities of tracking public projects. However, the severity and nature of the incident raise serious concerns about safety and security within our communities. No individual should be subjected to such violence under any circumstances.

“For the record, BudgIT is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. We have lodged a formal complaint with the Nigerian Police and will engage relevant security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice. We expect a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into this incident. We are also asking the police to explore if this has to do with his work of holding the government accountable in a very volatile environment and continuous challenges with the closing civic space.

“We also call on the appropriate authorities to take decisive steps to improve the safety and security of citizens and to respond swiftly to incidents of violent crime. Acts of this nature undermine public confidence and must not be allowed to persist without consequence.

“Our thoughts are with Mustapha and his family at this difficult time. We wish him a full and speedy recovery and remain committed to supporting him as he recuperates.”