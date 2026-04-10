Moremi Elekwachi: Bridging the Gap in PR for Women Founders

Moremi Elekwachi, Founder of Queen Moremi, love affair with storytelling started in her childhood, inspired by her journalist father and fueled by her own creativity.

This passion led her to study Journalism and Marketing Communications, setting the stage for a successful career in PR. However, it was her experience working with female SME founders that sparked a new purpose: making PR accessible to everyone. She believes PR should be a tool for all, not just big brands. In this exclusive interview with MARY NNAH, she shares her knowledge and skills, and how she is bridging the gap to empower women to tell their stories and build credible brands

Can you share a bit about your background and how it led you to where you are today?

For as long as I can remember, I have always had a passion for storytelling through the arts. From creating written stories inspired by my classmates’ adventures, to my early fascination with news media, to my love for music with strong storylines, I always knew that whatever career I chose would be rooted in storytelling.

I looked up to my dad, Dr. Chidi Amuta, a trailblazing professor, journalist, and public affairs consultant. Seeing how his career – built around storytelling – was able to influence government and shape society made a very strong impression on me at a young age.

So when it was time for me to attend university at age 16, choosing a major wasn’t difficult. It was a choice between psychology—because I was fascinated by how people’s experiences shape their life stories, and journalism, because I was interested in how stories shape societal norms. In the end, I opted for journalism.

I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master’s Degree in Marketing Communications from the University of Southern California.

Currently, I’m the Founder and Lead Consultant at Euphorique PR, a Lagos-based Creative Communications Agency with a global footprint. I am also the founder of the women’s empowerment platform, Queen Moremi.

You have had an illustrious career in PR and marketing, working with top brands like Google and PUMA. What inspired you to start Queen Moremi and focus on empowering female SME founders?

The vision for Queen Moremi actually stemmed from my experience as Lead Consultant at Euphorique PR. Although we have worked with prestigious global brands over the years, we began to notice that alongside that clientele, female SME founders were increasingly reaching out to us. They needed PR support but often couldn’t afford long-term agency retainerships.

We took on a number of these projects and, in many cases, subsidized costs to accommodate their needs because we saw the potential in their businesses. However, it became clear that most mainstream PR companies didn’t have a structured solution for this segment.

The demand continued to grow, and that’s when my team and I decided to launch this initiative under Queen Moremi – to train 5,000 female SME founders and equip them with the foundational PR skills needed to amplify their business visibility, impact, and profitability.

Originally, Queen Moremi was founded as a faith-based media platform designed to inspire, uplift, and connect modern African women who seek fulfillment in all aspects of life. However, the vision evolved over time to reflect one of my favourite Bible verses: “Faith without works is dead.” I realized that beyond inspiration and storytelling, it was equally important to provide women with practical tools for growth and self-improvement.

Based on our experience supporting female SME founders at Euphorique PR, PR education became the most impactful way we could serve—and that’s how this current focus was born.

Your 2026 initiative aims to train 5,000 female SME founders in PR skills. What’s the goal behind this massive undertaking? How do you plan to achieve this goal, given the scale of the initiative?

I know it’s a really lofty goal, but my team and I are fully committed to achieving it.

The training will be conducted predominantly virtually, which allows us to reach a wider audience across Nigeria and beyond. We will also be hosting a few in-person training sessions in Lagos to create more hands-on learning experiences.

One of the most important aspects of this initiative is that it is completely free. Participants do not need to pay to be a part of it, because we want to remove financial barriers and make PR knowledge truly accessible.

To achieve this at scale, we are leveraging structured training modules, digital platforms, and strategic partnerships that will help us expand our reach while maintaining quality. It’s about creating a system that is both impactful and scalable.

What makes your approach to PR unique, and how will it benefit these female SME founders?

What sets us apart is that we are shifting PR from a luxury service to a practical, learnable skill.

In Nigeria, many PR companies tend to prioritize clients with significant budgets. While that works from a business standpoint, it leaves a large gap – especially for SMEs.

With the Queen Moremi initiative, we are equipping female SME founders with the basic knowledge and tools they need to carry out key PR functions in-house. We are not just sharing theory – we are providing actionable insights, frameworks, and resources that they can immediately apply to their businesses.

The knowledge we are providing is invaluable, and it empowers these entrepreneurs to take control of their brand narratives, increase their visibility, and build credibility – without being entirely dependent on expensive agency services.

How do you think PR can be democratized to make it more accessible to SMEs and female entrepreneurs?

By intentionally sharing knowledge through accessible training initiatives, workshops, and digital platforms.

I believe there is too much gatekeeping in the PR industry, especially in Nigeria. Practitioners often focus on defining what PR is not, instead of actually educating people on what it is and how to use it effectively.

Nigeria is home to one of Africa’s most vibrant SME sectors. According to SMEDAN and the National Bureau of Statistics, SMEs account for 96% of all businesses in the country. Nigerian women are playing an increasingly significant role within this sector, with over 41% of micro-businesses and about 32% of SMEs led by women.

In recent years, female entrepreneurship has continued to grow, with a reported 14.29% rise in women-led businesses in 2024 despite economic challenges. This makes it even more important for female-led SMEs to amplify their visibility and impact in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Democratizing PR simply means giving these founders the knowledge and tools they need to tell their stories and position their brands effectively.

What are some common misconceptions about PR that you’d like to clear up, especially for our readers who may not have a background in the field?

One of the most common misconceptions is that PR is the same as advertising. It is about earning credibility through strategic storytelling and relationships.

Another misconception is that PR is limited to press releases. While press releases are one tool, PR goes far beyond that – it includes brand positioning, reputation management, media relations, community relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership.

There is also the belief that PR delivers instant results. Unlike advertising, PR is a long-term investment that requires consistency and clarity to build trust and authority over time.

Finally, many people think PR is only for big brands. In reality, SMEs need PR just as much—if not more—because it helps them stand out, build credibility, and compete effectively in crowded markets.

How can female SME founders leverage PR to rise above the noise and achieve their business goals?

Female SME founders can leverage PR by first gaining clarity on their brand story – what they stand for, who they serve, and what makes them unique.

From there, they should focus on building visibility across multiple touchpoints, including social media, media features, collaborations, and speaking opportunities.

Consistency is key. It’s not just about having one viral moment, but about showing up consistently with a clear and compelling message.

They should also position themselves as thought leaders within their industries by sharing insights, experiences, and expertise. People are more likely to trust and support brands when they connect with the person behind them.

Ultimately, PR helps founders move from simply selling products or services to building a recognizable and respected brand.

What practical steps can female SME founders who are struggling to get visibility and credibility in their industries take to start building their PR skills and increasing their visibility?

The first step is to define your brand narrative. Be clear about your story, your purpose, and the problem your business is solving.

Next, ensure your online presence reflects your brand clearly. Your social media pages and website should communicate your value and positioning at a glance.

Start creating and sharing content consistently—this could include educational posts, behind-the-scenes insights, customer testimonials, and personal stories.

Learn how to pitch your story to media platforms such as blogs, podcasts, and online publications. Even without a PR agency, founders can begin reaching out with well-crafted pitches.

Networking is also important. Building relationships within your industry can open doors to collaborations and visibility opportunities.

Most importantly, invest in learning. There are resources, training, and initiatives – like Queen Moremi – that are designed to equip founders with these skills.

How can organizations and individuals support Queen Moremi’s mission and initiative?

We are open to mutually beneficial sponsorships and partnerships for this initiative. Organizations and individuals who are passionate about women’s empowerment and SME development can support us through funding, collaborations, and by providing platforms that help us reach more women.

Interested partners should kindly contact us via queenmoremi@gmail.com

How do you see the PR landscape evolving in Nigeria, and how does Queen Moremi fit into that picture?

The PR landscape in Nigeria is evolving rapidly, especially with the rise of digital media and personal branding.

We are seeing a shift from traditional PR methods to a more integrated approach that includes social media, digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and thought leadership.

There is also a growing demand for authenticity. Audiences today want real, relatable stories rather than overly polished messaging.

Queen Moremi fits into this evolving landscape by preparing female SME founders for this new reality. We are equipping them not just with traditional PR knowledge, but with the skills needed to build visible, credible, and relatable brands in a digital-first world.

Outside of work, what are you passionate about, and how do you like to unwind and how do you balance your work and personal life, especially with a demanding career in PR?

Outside of work, I love spending time with my husband and kids. I’m a mom of identical twin girls, so they keep me very busy!

I also enjoy taking long walks, spending time in nature, and listening to soothing music -it helps me relax and recharge.

Balancing work and personal life requires intentionality. I prioritize what matters most, create boundaries where necessary, and ensure that I make time for both my family and personal well-being.

Above all, I keep Jesus first in everything I do. He keeps me grounded and centered.

What role has faith played in your life and career, and how does it influence your work with Queen Moremi?

I am first a daughter of God before anything else – before titles, career achievements, or anything else. That is my primary identity. I don’t make any moves without seeking God first.

In fact, I had started Queen Moremi on and off over the years, but it never quite came together the way I envisioned, so I wasn’t fully committed to it.

Last year, I had a defining encounter with the Lord, where I felt led to move forward with this initiative. That moment gave me clarity and conviction, and that’s how we arrived at where we are today.

If you could go back in time and give advice to your younger self, what would it be?

I would tell my younger self to trust the process and not rush the journey. Everything may not make sense in the moment, but every experience – both the wins and the setbacks – is shaping you for where you are meant to be.

I would also remind myself of the power of consistency. Small, intentional efforts over time often lead to the biggest breakthroughs.

Most importantly, I would say: Stay true to your values and your voice. Authenticity will open doors that strategy alone cannot.

What’s next for Queen Moremi?

Right now, we are focused on achieving our goal of training 5,000 SME founders pro bono this year. Beyond that, we envision expanding Queen Moremi into a broader platform that continues to support women through faith-led storytelling, resources, community, and opportunities for growth. This is just the beginning.