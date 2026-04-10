Lagos, World Bank, FCMB Advance $500m for Inclusive Education, Others

The Lagos State Government, the World Bank and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) are advancing the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity–Governance (HOPE-GOV) programme. This $500 million initiative is designed to strengthen the systems behind basic education and primary healthcare in Nigeria.

Backed by the federal government and operating across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the programme focuses on improving resource management and outcome measurement. Funding is tied not to plans, but to verified progress. For Lagos, the shift is already taking shape. At a public presentation on the state’s progress in implementation, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pointed to early gains. He highlighted improvements in education and healthcare delivery, driven by a shift from input-based spending to performance-led outcomes.

“For us in Lagos, this is about people,” he said. “It is about ensuring that a child has access to the right learning materials, that a mother receives quality care at a primary health centre, and that public resources are managed transparently for all to see.”

According to Akin Onimole, Senior Procurement Specialist at the World Bank, the programme addresses long-standing structural gaps in service delivery. He noted that Lagos has shown a strong commitment to strengthening its procurement and institutional frameworks. These efforts help translate reform into practical outcomes.

FCMB supports the programme’s fund flows. The bank says its role reflects a broader commitment to expanding access and opportunity.

“We are working with our partners to open up more opportunities for children and communities,” said Yemisi Edun, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FCMB. “By supporting education and primary healthcare, we are contributing to a system where more people can participate and progress.”