FG Institutes Technical Committee to Vet $200bn High-speed Rail, Power, Gas Project

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has inaugurated a technical committee to review the $200 billion high-speed rail and integrated power and gas project proposed by De Sadel (Nig.) Limited consortium in partnership with China Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings Limited (Liancai Group).

The multi-agency committee is chaired by Permanent Secretary of the Political and Economic Affairs Office (OSGF), with representation from the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Petroleum Resources, Finance, Justice, and Environment; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU); Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); Debt Management Office (DMO), and others.

The committee was instituted yesterday in Abuja by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

The project was embedded into the Renewed Hope Agenda plan designed to transform national transport connectivity, upgrade energy supply, and industrialise the gas sector.

It aims to end power shortages by directly linking the country’s proven over 200 trillion cubic feet gas reserves to power generation and rail electrification.

The project, operating at a speed of 200–250 km/h, will reposition Nigeria as a regional logistics and manufacturing hub through the creation of industrial estates along the rail-gas-power corridor, in addition to other benefits, including decongestion of road networks and shifting long haul freight and passenger traffic to high speed rail.

Akume said the project was “too large and too important” to be rushed.

He stated that construction of a 4,000 kilometre high speed rail network linking major economic corridors, such as Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Port Harcourt, was envisioned in the integrated gas development, power generation, and transmission project.

“These kinds of projects have the potential to transform Nigeria’s transport infrastructure, strengthen energy security, stimulate industrial growth and deepen national integration, but they must also be carefully evaluated to ensure they align with national priorities, are technically sound, financially viable, and fully compliant with Nigeria’s legal and regulatory frameworks,”Akume said.

He emphasised the need for a coordinated technical review, adding that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has received inputs from security, financial intelligence and regulatory agencies, notably on the consortium’s project financial plans and the profile of the participating partners, including China Railway Group Limited/China Railway Engineering Corporation.

The SGF tasked the technical committee to accord the highest level of professionalism and patriotism to the assignment. He said their collective expertise and institutional knowledge would be critical in ensuring that the federal government received relevant recommendations that will guide appropriate decisions at the highest level.

The committee is tasked with verifying proof of funds as well as assessing financial, sovereign and contingent liability risks.

It will also review the integrated oil & gas–rail financing model and any proposed oil and gas asset divestments.

Members of the committee were also tasked with conducting technical and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) due diligence on China Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings Limited and its proposed partners, while ensuring compliance with Public Private Partnership (PPP) guidelines, including risk allocation, environmental and social safeguards, and resettlement issues.

Akume urged the committee to carefully examine all relevant documentation, verify claims made by the project proponents, review the technical, financial, legal and environmental aspects of the proposal, and provide objective, evidence based recommendations.

Managing Director/CEO of De Sadel Nigeria Limited, Samuel Ukoh, described the project as a new foundation for infrastructure for Nigeria.

The first phase of the 4,000 kilometre network, according to Ukoh, focused on a 1,700 kilometre corridor linking Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, covering over 20 states. He said trains on this line would run at 350 kilometres per hour, translating into travel times of two hours, 30 minutes from Lagos to Abuja, and less than 30 minutes from Kaduna to Abuja, Enugu to Abuja about 35–40 minutes, and Benue to Abuja under 30 minutes.