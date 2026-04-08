2027: Niger South Stakeholders Want Senator Enagi to Return to Senate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

As preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum, stakeholders and the electorate in the Niger South senatorial district have declared their support for the senatorial re-election bid of Senator Muhammad Bima Enagi.

The position was made known by the Chairman of the stakeholders, Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma Adamu, in a statement issued after an emergency meeting held in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state last weekend.

Alhaji Adamu explained that the endorsement of Senator Bima Enagi was based on his impressive legislative track record during the ninth Assembly and the need “for more inclusive, unified, and responsive representation in the forthcoming 11th Assembly.”

Danjuma noted that the Niger South senatorial district is richly endowed with economic resources such as shea nuts, waterways, and vast arable land suitable for agricultural production but lamented that “these potential have remained largely untapped due to the inability of the incumbent, Senator, Peter Ndaalikali, to effectively deploy legislative instruments to attract relevant agencies for development within the past three years.”

According to him, this gap informed the stakeholders’ decision to rally behind Senator Bima Enagi, whom they believe possesses the capacity to deliver quality representation and drive meaningful development across the district.

Adamu recalled that during his tenure in the ninth Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bima Enagi sponsored 14 bills and several motions aimed at boosting economic activities in the zone.

Among the notable bills were the National Rice Development Council Bill, Nthe ational Shea Butter Development Council Bill, and the National Animal Identification Control Bill. He also raised motions calling for the completion of key components of the Baro Port project and the commencement of operations of the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

Although many of the proposed bills were not passed into law, Danjuma noted that some, including those on animal identification control and shea butter development, have been adopted as policy frameworks by the federal government, particularly under the Ministry of Livestock, to enhance administrative control and resource utilisation.

He further stated that while HYPPADEC has commenced operations partly due to these legislative efforts, the full completion of the Baro Port project remains unrealized.

Danjuma added that many constituents now regret not fully supporting Senator Bima Enagi’s re-election bid in the 2023 general election, which resulted in his defeat.

He emphasised that voters in the district are now more determined and would not be swayed by what he described as opportunistic candidates who emerge only during election periods for personal gain.

According to him, the people are seeking a leader who is accessible, responsive, and accountable—one who can be reached easily and remains connected to the grassroots, rather than representatives who distance themselves from the electorate.

He concluded by reaffirming the collective resolve of stakeholders and voters in the district to support Senator Bima Enagi’s return to the Senate in 2027.

Meanwhile, Senator Peter Ndaalikali has since defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), an indication that former Senator Enagi and other aspirants in the APC will slug it out for the single ticket.