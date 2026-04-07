Tinubu Pays Glowing Tribute to Ex-Ogun Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at 70

• As Gov Abiodun, Pastor Adeboye praise statesman, entrepreneur at 70

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta





President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to his long-time ally, friend, and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, also yesterday praised the former governor of Ogun State on his birthday

In his birthday greetings issued on Monday, Tinubu hailed Daniel for his professional exploits, governance strides, and political achievements.

In a 10-paragraph tribute, Tinubu stated, “Today, I celebrate Senator Gbenga Daniel, a renowned engineer, successful entrepreneur, prominent politician, and longtime ally and friend, on his milestone 70th birthday on April 6, 2026.

“I salute Otunba Daniel for his professional exploits, governance strides and political achievements. He accomplished the feats by dint of hard work, tenacity, wisdom, and courage.

Tinubu stated, “Otunba has carved a niche for himself over the years. He has been in national reckoning for his rich professional career, service and contributions to Nigeria.

“He was born into a strict Christian family, with his father a notable missionary of the Church of the Lord. Otunba was gifted a sound ethical education, which adequately prepared him for the impactful life he has lived thus far.

“After his educational pursuits and professional training, he founded the electro-mechanical engineering firm Kresta Laurel in 1990.”

The president added, “The enviable heights the company has attained at present should not be surprising given Otunba’s business acumen, hunger for success and determination. Kresta Laurel has handled major engineering projects and has become a leader in elevator installation and maintenance in Nigeria.

“OGD, as we fondly call him, was to replicate the success he recorded in the private sector in politics and governance. His election as governor of Ogun State in 2003 was the icing on the cake.”

He stated, “Imbued with innovative ideas and the need to leave a lasting legacy, the Gbenga Daniel administration focused on industrialisation, public-private partnerships, education, and infrastructure development.

“Part of his legacy as governor included the initiation of the first agro-allied cargo airport in the state and the establishment of Tai Solarin University of Education. Otunba continued his contributions to the state by being elected in 2023 as Senator representing Ogun East.”

The president said, “As a mark of the close relationship Otunba and I have built, in the build-up to my election and inauguration as governor of Lagos State in 1999, OGD worked closely with me and others to ensure my election victory, a successful inauguration, and a seamless transition.

“I recall that he also mobilised the Heritage Group, comprising Yoruba professionals, to support my election.”

Tinubu said, “I must also highlight Otunba Daniel’s political trajectory and commend his doggedness. OGD is a progressive politician and a true Afenifere. Though after we all worked together as members of the Alliance for Democracy in 1998/99, Otunba defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, on which platform he was elected governor in 2003.

“However, I’m glad that he has returned to the progressive fold, and he is today a frontline leader in our governing All Progressives Congress.”

Tinubu thanked Daniel “on behalf of our teeming APC members and the entire nation, for his service to Ogun State and Nigeria, and his commitment to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria”.

The president wished the former governor health and unceasing meaningful contributions to Nigeria, saying, “I pray that his impact will continue to grow and endure.”

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, among others, also poured encomiums on the former governor and Senator representing Ogun East during a Special Thanksgiving Service, held at Abraham’s Tabernacle, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Abiodun’s speech was read by his deputy, Alhaja Noinmot Salako-Oyedele, while Pastor Adeboye gave his commendation when he was preaching at the service.

The service drew dignitaries from all walks of life, including top traditional rulers, senators, his successor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, religious leaders, political associates, among others.

Abiodun said Daniel contributed a lot to the development of Ogun State and Nigeria.

He said, “Attaining the age of 70 is a remarkable milestone, one that calls for reflection on a life marked by impactful service, enterprise, and sustained engagement with society. It is a moment to recognise his immense contributions not only to his state but also to the nation at large.

“An engineer by training and a visionary entrepreneur, he has built an outstanding reputation in both the private and public sectors. As a leading figure in Nigeria’s engineering space, he has demonstrated innovation, professionalism, and leadership, earning respect across industries.”

Abiodun also said regarding Daniel, “His ventures and initiatives have contributed significantly to economic growth and development. Transitioning into public service, he has continued to distinguish himself through dedication and excellence.

“In his current role as Senate, he has provided purposeful leadership, championing legislation, effective representation, and policies that advance the welfare of his constituents and Nigerians as a whole.”

Delivering his sermon, Pastor Adeboye described Daniel as original Omoluabi

“Let me say this, Otuba Gbenga Daniel is the original Omoluabi,” he stated.

Adeboye said, “When he was governor, there was nothing he promised that he did not do.

“I had been living in Ogun State since 1983, among governors that have governed Ogun State, he is exceptional.”

The general overseer said he had to alter his programme for Daniel, when he was contacted to preach at the service.

The general overseer advised the congregation to work with God, as everyone would give account of what he or she did while on earth.

He said, “Let me say this, to work with God, you must learn to fear him. Anybody who does not fear God is a fool. We must learn to number our days.

“To be worse at all you must fear God. Wisdom is the correct application of knowledge. From the day you were born, you began a journey back to where you are from. You will discover that at the end of this journey, you will give account.”

In an interview with journalists, Daniel urged Nigerians to hope for the best as preparations are in top gear for the 2027 election.

The senator said Tinubu was the best thing that had happened to Nigeria in recent years.

He enjoined Nigerians to support Tinubu so that he could consolidate on the work he was doing in Nigeria.