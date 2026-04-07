  • Tuesday, 7th April, 2026

Rice, Gabriel Boost for Arsenal Ahead Sporting Clash Today

Featured | 9 seconds ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Gabriel have trained before today’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Sporting.

Midfielder Rice, 27, left the England squad following a medical assessment during March’s international break and missed Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final loss to Southampton.

Brazil defender Gabriel, meanwhile, was forced off with a knee issue after taking a knock during the defeat on the south coast.

Both players were involved in first-team training at the club’s London Colney base on Monday before Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Lisbon for the first leg.

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard also returned to training but Bukayo Saka was not involved after he also left the England camp early.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will seek to avoid a third straight defeat on Tuesday (20:00 BST), after the FA Cup exit followed their Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

They are nine points clear of second-placed City as they chase a first league title since 2003-04, and return to pursuing that target at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

TODAY 

R’Madrid v B’Munich 

Sporting v Arsenal

WEDNESDAY 

Barcelona v Atletico

PSG v Liverpool

NPFL

Abia War 1-0 Bayelsa

Plateau 4-1 Ikorodu City 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.