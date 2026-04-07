Rice, Gabriel Boost for Arsenal Ahead Sporting Clash Today

Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Gabriel have trained before today’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Sporting.

Midfielder Rice, 27, left the England squad following a medical assessment during March’s international break and missed Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final loss to Southampton.

Brazil defender Gabriel, meanwhile, was forced off with a knee issue after taking a knock during the defeat on the south coast.

Both players were involved in first-team training at the club’s London Colney base on Monday before Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Lisbon for the first leg.

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard also returned to training but Bukayo Saka was not involved after he also left the England camp early.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will seek to avoid a third straight defeat on Tuesday (20:00 BST), after the FA Cup exit followed their Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

They are nine points clear of second-placed City as they chase a first league title since 2003-04, and return to pursuing that target at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

TODAY

R’Madrid v B’Munich

Sporting v Arsenal

WEDNESDAY

Barcelona v Atletico

PSG v Liverpool

NPFL

Abia War 1-0 Bayelsa

Plateau 4-1 Ikorodu City