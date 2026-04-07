Group Mobilises Support for Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno, Set for Inauguration

Mary Nnah





The Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative, Lagos Chapter, is gearing up for its formal inauguration on April 12, with a clear mission to drum up support for President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno’s re-election bids.

In an interview with THISDAY at a meeting during the weekend, ahead of its formal inauguration, the Lagos Coordinator, Otuekong Jackson, revealed the driving passion behind his community service and leadership, citing Eno’s agenda as a major inspiration.

“I have not been a politician before, but when I look at the man of that calibre, I have now decided to be a politician overnight,” Jackson said, expressing his enthusiasm for the group’s mission.

According to Jackson, the group is a movement aimed at promoting and supporting Eno’s agenda, with a broader goal of securing a second term for Tinubu, Akpabio as Senate President, and a second term for Eno.

The group said its strategy involves bringing together Akwa Ibomites from the three Senatorial Districts – Eket, Ikot Ekpene, and Uyo – to mobilise support and participate in the electoral process.

The inauguration will also see the official launch of the group’s “give back” initiative in Lagos and galvanise support for the three leaders. With its grassroots approach and clear message, Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative said it is poised to make a significant impact on the 2027 elections.

Also, the Organising Committee of the initiative, has announced that planning activities for the inauguration are progressing, with key milestones achieved and implementation activities on schedule.

General Secretary and Chairman of the Inauguration Organising Committee, Kingsley Mbre, exuded confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a successful event. “The Inauguration Organising Committee remains confident that the event will be delivered successfully as a well-coordinated, impactful, and memorable inauguration ceremony that will surpass all expectations,” Mbre said.