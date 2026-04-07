Group Distributes Education Materials for Fulani Herders to Tackle Insecurity in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has flagged off the distribution of educational materials to Fulani pupils as part of its effort to curb insecurity in the country.

In his speech at the ceremony held at Bakin Kamanda Nomadic School in Danshoshiya community, Kiru Local Government Area, the Execu-tive Director of CITAD, Dr. Yunusa Yau, said the gesture aimed to support education in hard-to-reach rural communities, particularly among Fulani nomads.

He described lack of education as a major factor contributing to insecurity, stressing that supporting education would help reduce involve-ment in criminal activities.

According to Ya’u, encouraging school attendance among the pupils requires providing basic learning needs such as uniforms, books, and pencils.

“We supported the pupils with 100 uniforms today, it is no longer news that many individuals engaged in banditry and other crimes are linked to lack of education. Supporting education will help curb insecurity,” he added.

The Executive Director called on government and relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts in supporting schools across the state, especially in underserved communities.

He assured the people CITAD would sustain such interventions within its capacity, noting that a similar exercise had earlier been carried out in Sumaila Local Government Area. He added that the organisation remains committed to supporting communities while drawing govern-ment attention to areas in need of intervention.

Ealier In his remarks, the Village Head of Dangora, Yusuf Harisu, who represented the District Head of Kiru, urged parents to prioritise their children’s education.

He emphasised that while Islamic education remains important, Western education is equally vital for Fulani nomadic children, as it equips them to better support their families and avoid social vices.

On his part, the Deputy Director of Nomadic Education at the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, Ghali Sulaiman, commended CITAD for the initiative, noting that he had not witnessed such an intervention in the school since its establishment.