Development Experts, Policymakers Laud Gov AbdulRazaq, Advocate Policy Continuity for Kwara’s Sustainable Growth

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Development experts, policymakers and key stakeholders in Kwara State yesterday converged in Ilorin, Kwara State capital to laud the giant strides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq since assumption of office till date.

The affected stakeholders spoke on education, empowerment agriculture, health care delivery, security among others.

They however underscored the importance of policy continuity and people-focused governance as essential pillars for achieving long-term development and prosperity in the state.

The event was a high-level policy dialogue organised by the Greater Kwara Foundation to commemorate the 63rd birthday of development advocate, Dr. Oluwatoyin Tajudeen Alabi.

Speaking at the forum, the celebrant, Dr. Alabi, stressed that sustainable development in Kwara would largely depend on successive administrations building on existing policies rather than discarding them.

“Our duty goes beyond the present. It is about sustaining and improving on what has already been achieved. We must preserve institutional memory and ensure continuity of impactful policies,” he said.

He cautioned against short-term, politically driven governance, noting that consistent and deliberate planning remains key to lasting development.

“Prosperity must not be seasonal. It should be structured in a way that lifts people out of poverty and improves their standard of living,” Alabi added, emphasising the need for governance to prioritise citizens’ welfare and security.

In his keynote address, development expert, Dr. David Olayemi, urged stakeholders to embrace strategic policies capable of transforming Kwara into a leading economic hub, drawing lessons from rapidly growing Asian economies.

“This gathering is not just a celebration but an opportunity to shape the next phase of development in our state. With intentional efforts, our aspirations can become reality,” he said.

Olayemi cited countries like South Korea and Singapore as examples of nations that achieved remarkable progress through deliberate investments in education, industrialisation and consistent policy direction. He urged Kwara to adopt similar approaches.

“There are clear indications that the state is laying a solid foundation. What is needed now is continuity and expansion of these efforts to achieve sustainable prosperity,” he noted, referencing ongoing reforms in education, healthcare, infrastructure and social investment.

He further highlighted human capital development as critical to economic transformation.

“If we fully invest in human capital, we will raise a population that is healthy, educated and equipped with the skills required for industrial growth,” he added.

Also speaking, the Founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Dr. Johnson Bamidele Olorunsola Adewumi, called for renewed commitment to people-driven development, urging both leaders and citizens to take shared responsibility for Kwara’s progress.

“There is great value in building on existing legacies to ensure that today’s efforts benefit future generations. We must sustain progress while addressing the challenges facing our people,” he said.

Adewumi stressed the need for unity and a shared vision, noting that meaningful development requires collective effort.

“Development is about improving lives, and that responsibility lies with all of us. We must prioritise the wellbeing of our people,” he stated.

The dialogue also featured panel discussions on critical sectors such as security, education, healthcare, economic inclusion and agriculture. Experts advocated community policing, improved learning outcomes, strengthened primary healthcare systems, youth empowerment and agricultural value-chain development.

Participants unanimously agreed on the need to translate policy conversations into concrete actions that will drive inclusive growth and position Kwara State as a model of sustainable development in Nigeria.