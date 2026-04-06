Kanti Bello’s Political Structure Remains Unmatched in Katsina, Says Loyalists 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Supporters and political associates of the late Senator Mahmud Kanti Bello have declared that no existing political structure in Katsina State rivals the influence and grassroots connection he built during his lifetime.

Bello, who represented Daura Senatorial Zone between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011, was the pioneer Managing Director of Katsina Steel Rolling Mill. He died in August 2017 at the age of 72 in Abuja.

Speaking at a gathering held in his honour at his residence in Katsina, loyalists described the late politician as a unifying force whose political network cuts across party lines, ethnic groups and communities within and outside the state.

They noted that while several political figures have risen in Katsina over the years, none has been able to replicate the depth of loyalty and widespread acceptance that defined Bello’s structure.

One of the associates, Hon. Aminu Ashiru, explained that Bello’s style of leadership and politics was anchored on inclusivity, mentorship and sustained engagement with the grassroots across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He reiterated that the late senator invested heavily in nurturing young politicians and community leaders, many of whom remain active in public service today, adding that: “His political family was not just about elections; it was about people, empowerment and long-term relationships.”

However, the National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Murtala Kankia, dismissed claims suggesting the absence of a formidable political structure comparable to that of late Kanti Bello, insisting that such assertions are unfounded.

He noted that the party remains deeply rooted and well-organized across the state, with strong networks that continue to drive its influence and expressed confidence that collective efforts would significantly strengthen the party’s chances in the forthcoming general election.

He further stressed that every key figure within the APC in the state commands a solid grassroots base, capable of mobilizing support and delivering votes for the ruling party come 2027.

Responding, the convener of the meeting and son of late Mahmud Kanti Bello, Mustapha Bello, said the initiative was aimed at rebuilding the political network established by his late father, which he described as one of the most influential grassroots structures in the state.

He noted that despite the passage of time since the senator’s death, the core values of integrity, service and loyalty that defined his leadership continue to resonate among his thousands of followers within and outside the state.

“Our responsibility now is to bring the structure back to life and sustain the legacy he left behind,” he said, adding that leadership must be guided by inclusiveness and responsiveness to the people.

He explained that stakeholders resolved to institutionalise regular meetings, with at least two major gatherings annually, to strengthen coordination and unity among members.

He added that the stakeholders also agreed to support loyalists seeking elective positions, while mobilising across all the 34 local government areas in support of Governor Dikko Umar Radda and President Bola Tinubu.