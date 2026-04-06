Adamu, Izamoje Popoola, Awogu Thump-up Sportsville Award

Some of Nigeria’s top sports personalities have poured encomiums on the well-attended 6th Sportsville Award which took place in Lagos at the weekend.

The dignitaries who were on ground to witness the ceremony described the award as masterpiece in planning and execution.

Former WAFU President and CAF Executive Member, Dr Amos Adamu, described the event as world-class.

He said, “honestly, I haven’t seen this world-class award ceremony in recent times.

“I am honestly excited with what Frank Ilaboya and his team put together, great show it was and I say big kudos.”

In his own assessment, Dr Larry Izamoje, who chaired the ceremony said he was proud of the show. “I salute the outstanding performance of your team, it shows proper planning on your part. Please, keep it up,” the Chairman of Brila Group added.

For the NOC Scribe, Tunde Popoola, “Sportsville Award is becoming bigger and better year after year. I am happy with the progress you guys are making. I can see a lot of improvement and technical quality in your outing and this is quite commendable. I am happy I didn’t miss this gathering of the finest minds in Nigerian sports.”

The General Manager of SuperSports Nigeria, High Chief Felix Awogu, has this to say. “This is a very commendable outing by all standards. The choice of awardees and the award presentation ceremony are quite commendable. Weldone to you and your team.”

More commendations were shared by Charles Anazodo, Deji Omotoyinbo and Yomi Opakunle who described the outing as a great moment in Nigeria sports.

They were all full of praises for the award ceremony saying it represents the creativity Nigerian sports journalists are known for.

Over 18 personalities were honored in the ceremony which was the 6th in the series.