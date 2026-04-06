ADA Raises Concern Over NDC’s Registration by INEC

* As party seeks legal option against INEC

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A wave of controversy has erupted following the registration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) raises concern over the legitimacy of the process.

Promoters of the ADA claim that the NDC was registered through alleged fraudulent means that bypassed the guidelines established by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During appearances on Arise News Morning Show and Trust TV, a key figure in the ADA, Dr. Umar Ardo, criticized INEC for allegedly deviating from its procedures by registering a political party that he claimed did not go through the official screening process.

Ardo revealed that initially, 171 political associations expressed interest in registration, but only 14 were shortlisted by INEC.

On September 15, 2025, INEC published the list of the 14 associations that advanced to the next stage, involving verification of their offices nationwide.

Out of the 14 groups, only eight proceeded to the verification stage on INEC’s portal. Ardo asserted that the ADA adhered to all requirements and actively participated in the process but was denied registration.

He said: “It is shocking that a political association that did not submit an application was not shortlisted among the 14, and did not make the final eight, suddenly appeared with a registration certificate.”

Ardo rejected INEC’s explanation that the NDC was registered on the basis of a court order, describing the claim as untenable, while arguing that due judicial process would require proper filings and INEC’s participation in court proceedings.

“For a court to give such an order, there must have been submissions, and INEC must have been served and represented. We intend to obtain Certified True Copies of the court processes from the Federal High Court in Lokoja to understand what transpired,” he added.

Ardo likened the situation to awarding a contract to a bidder who did not participate in the bidding process, emphasizing that such actions undermined fairness and transparency.

Stakeholders, who invested resources to meet INEC’s requirements but were excluded, have expressed frustration.

Ardo refuted rumors linking the ADA to Peter Obi, asserting the group’s independence. He confirmed that legal action has been initiated and emphasized the ADA’s commitment to upholding due process in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“We are determined to prove that we fulfilled all legal requirements and were unjustly denied registration,” he said.

The controversy comes amid broader debates on electoral reforms, including calls for compulsory electronic transmission of election results to enhance transparency.

Observers say the outcome of the legal dispute could significantly impact public trust in INEC and shape the future of party registration in Nigeria.

At the time of filing this report, the leader of the NDC, Henry Seriake Dickson, and the party’s National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, declined to comment on the allegations.

The controversy occurs amidst discussions on electoral reforms, including the push for mandatory electronic transmission of election results for transparency.

The resolution of the legal dispute could significantly influence public trust in INEC and the future of party registration in Nigeria.

On next steps, he confirmed that the ADA has initiated legal action and is prepared to pursue the matter up to the Supreme Court if necessary.

He stressed that the effort is not limited to the 2027 elections but aimed at establishing due process in Nigeria’s political system.