  • Monday, 6th April, 2026

2027: Fayemi Moves to Checkmate ‘ Kangaroo  Endorsements’ of Candidates Ahead of Polls

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and the state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected what they described as “kangaroo endorsements” of aspirants ahead of the 2027 general election, warning party members to disregard such claims.

Fayemi, who spoke on Saturday in Isan Ekiti while hosting party stakeholders from across the state, decried the activities of what he termed “a few opportunists” allegedly fueling division within the party through unauthorised endorsements.

In what appeared to be a direct move to reassert internal party discipline, Fayemi emphasised that no aspirant should rely on backdoor endorsements, insisting instead on transparent and credible primary elections.

While acknowledging that consensus remained a legitimate option where mutually agreed upon by all aspirants, he stressed that primaries were inevitable where such agreements failed.

“Any serious aspirant must be ready to test their popularity and acceptability before party members,” he said, urging those currently holding elective positions to account for their stewardship rather than depend on political patronage.

The former governor also underscored the need for strict adherence to the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, warning that any deviation could trigger avoidable post-primary litigations.

Reinforcing this position, the Ekiti APC Chairman, Sola Elesin, dismissed speculations of any endorsement by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, describing such claims as “false, misleading, and driven by desperation.”

Elesin assured party members of a level playing field, pledging that the APC would uphold fairness, transparency, and internal democracy throughout the primary process.

According to him, “APC remains a democratic party where all aspirants are free to campaign and engage with members without intimidation or interference.”

In a show of solidarity, stakeholders at the meeting expressed confidence in the leadership of Fayemi and Governor Oyebanji, while also raising concerns over emerging internal divisions.

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