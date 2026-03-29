Over 3,500 US Troops Arrive in Middle East as Iran War Intensifies

*Millions rally against Trump’s policies

Sunday Ehigiator

Over 3,500 United States’ troops, including the USS Tripoli with about 2,500 Marines arrived in the Middle East, officials announced yesterday, as strikes in the Iran war intensified.

This came as millions of protesters flooded streets across the US, in what organisers said could become the largest single-day demonstration in the country’s history, as the ‘No Kings’ movement staged coordinated rallies against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.



The US Central Command said in a social media post that the USS Tripoli, which serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group/ 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrived in its area of responsibility.

It’s the most updated of the amphibious warships, known as a “big deck,” which allows more room for F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets, Ospreys and other aircraft.



The ship had previously been based in Japan when the order to deploy to the Middle East came almost two weeks ago.

Central Command said that in addition to the Marines, Tripoli also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault assets to the region. The USS Boxer and two other ships, along with another Marine Expeditionary Unit, have also been ordered to the region from San Diego.



More than 11,000 targets have been struck since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, CENTCOM said yesterday in a fact sheet.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said Friday the United States can meet its objectives “without any ground troops.”

But he also said President Trump “has to be prepared for multiple contingencies” and that American forces are available “to give the president maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust to contingencies should they emerge.”



The arrival of the U.S. troops in the region comes after at least 10 US troops, including two who were seriously wounded when Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base.

The war, which continues to intensify despite reports of Trump pushing for a deal, has upended global air travel, disrupted oil exports and caused fuel prices to soar. Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, has exacerbated the economic fallout.



Iranian-backed Houthi rebels said yesterday they entered the month-old war by claiming a missile launch that Israel said it intercepted.

Meanwhile, millions of protesters flooded streets across the US, in what organisers said could become the largest single-day demonstration in the country’s history, as the ‘No Kings’ movement staged coordinated rallies against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.



More than 3,000 protests were planned nationwide, spanning all 50 states, with additional demonstrations held in cities across Europe, Asia and Australia, underscoring the growing global resonance of the movement.

The protests, dubbed ‘No Kings Day’, marked the third major mobilisation since 2025 and have expanded significantly in size and scope.



Organisers said participation could reach millions, building on earlier rallies that already drew record-breaking crowds.

From New York to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., demonstrators marched with placards condemning what they described as authoritarian tendencies, economic hardship and controversial foreign and domestic policies under Trump’s administration.

At the heart of the protests were grievances over immigration crackdowns, rising living costs and a controversial US military campaign in Iran, now in its fourth week.

Protesters also voiced concerns about civil liberties, abortion restrictions and executive overreach.

A flagship rally in Minnesota, considered the epicentre of this year’s demonstrations, drew tens of thousands, with prominent public figures and activists joining performances and speeches.

The ‘No Kings’ protests originated in 2025 as a response to what critics viewed as increasingly authoritarian governance.

In Washington, D.C., demonstrators marched past symbolic landmarks, while in smaller towns and traditionally conservative regions, turnout surged, reflecting what organisers described as a “broad-based national movement.”

International solidarity protests were also reported in cities such as Paris, Rome and Tokyo, highlighting global concern over US political developments and foreign policy decisions.

Despite the scale of the demonstrations, the White House dismissed the protests, with officials characterising them as politically motivated and driven by opposition groups.