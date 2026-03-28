FEC Ratifies Management Contract for Abuja Bus Terminals  

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has officially approved the management contract for the operation of the newly constructed Abuja Bus Terminals.

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists during an inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects that included the access road to the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the Arterial Road N1, connecting, Wuye, Dakibuyi and Mbora Districts across the city.

He attributed the delay in the commencement of operations of the transport hubs to the contract value exceeding ministerial approval limits, adding the transition to full service was now imminent in wake of the FEC’s green light.

“As I speak to you, when we had the last Federal Executive Council meeting, the management of that (the bus terminals) has been approved. Why we did not start it is because it was above the ministerial approval and so we had to go to the FEC.

“Now that it has been approved, the management team was with me today and they are putting finishing touches to see that they commence operations in the next two or three weeks. The FEC has given us a go ahead for the management of the bus terminals,” Wike said.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work, noting that the access road to the Mabushi bus terminal would be part of the projects to be commissioned during President Bola Tinubu’s third year anniversary.

“The people of Abuja deserve the best because this is what will launch Nigeria. This is the capital city of the country and when people come here, they can use this place as a yardstick to see how other cities are,” Wike added.

Meanwhile, he has also shed light on the upcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention, noting that the convention billed for March 29-30 would go ahead.

Wike noted that he was personally overseeing the venue preparations and had held constructive talks with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to ensure the event proceeded without hiccups.

“PDP has come to stay. People are angry and when a child is angry, you try to pacify him. But do not allow the child to destroy the house that you have built. We have discussed and agreed that the convention is non-negotiable regardless of internal opposition. Nobody will stop us,” Wike said.