PINL Seeks Stronger Community Partnership to Secure Pipelines

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has called for stronger collaboration with host communities to enhance the security of oil and gas pipelines in the Niger Delta.

The company, which is responsible for safeguarding the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and the Eastern Gas Network (EGN), said active community participation remains key to reducing pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

This is coming as Bayelsa State traditional rulers and stakeholders within the operational corridors of an oil and gas surveillance firm lauded the company for standing fit to its responsibilities of ensuring that its host communities were carried along in its scheme of things.

Speaking at the March Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting with host communities in Bayelsa State, PINL’s General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said the company’s success in protecting critical infrastructure is largely due to its partnership with local communities.

According to him, when communities take ownership of oil and gas assets within their environment, they are more committed to protecting them.

“At PINL, we hold firmly to one guiding principle: community partnership is national security. When communities protect infrastructure, they protect livelihoods, national revenue, and the future of our country,” Mezeh said.

He commended stakeholders for their cooperation, noting that improved collaboration has significantly curtailed incidents of oil theft and vandalism across operational corridors.

Mezeh also disclosed that disbursement of scholarships to students from host communities has commenced, while plans are underway to roll out women empowerment programmes upon completion of enrolment processes.

The company reiterated its 2026 priorities, including sustaining zero infractions along the TNP and EGN corridors, expanding empowerment initiatives, strengthening community intelligence systems, and enhancing stakeholder engagement platforms.

However, the PINL official expressed concern over a recent case of suspected sabotage in the Otukpoti axis of Bayelsa State, attributing it to negligence by surveillance personnel.

He warned that the company would not tolerate any form of compromise.

“Any act of negligence, compromise, or collusion will not be tolerated. Contractors found wanting will not only lose their contracts but will face full prosecution,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office of NNPCL, Mr. Akponime Omojevwhe, cautioned surveillance contractors and guards against dereliction of duty.

He said incidents of vandalism often occur either through collusion or absence of personnel on duty, adding that those responsible would be held accountable.

“We don’t want such incidents to recur. Surveillance guards and supervisors must account for any breach, and those found culpable will be arrested,” he said.

In their remarks, stakeholders commended PINL’s engagement strategy and community-focused initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Chairman of the state’s Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo (Agada IV), the Ibenanowei of Ekpetiama kingdom, poured encomium on the firm for its relentless efforts in changing the narratives of oil and gas host communities for the better.

The monarch thanked the firm for its various initiatives aimed at bringing succour and awareness to host communities, calling on other oil and gas companies to emulate the template set by the PINL to give relief to communities within their catchment areas.

Also speaking, the duo of the Chairman of the state’s chapter of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Comrade David West, and the Secretary, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Central zone, Comrade Azibator Efere, described the firm as having understood the yearnings and aspirations of the people of its host communities.

They however, also charged the firm not to relent in its efforts to pay all outstanding stipends and renumeration owed benefitting stakeholders, saying the host communities and people on their own also owe a reciprocal relationship to the firm by keeping peace and tranquility in their domains.