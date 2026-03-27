Oceangate Moves to Appeal Asset Forfeiture Order, Insists No Wrongdoing Established

*Group alleges sinister agenda against Sanwo-Olu

Oluwaseyi Adedotun

Foremost energy firm, Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Limited, has rejected the implications of a recent Federal High Court ruling, ordering the forfeiture of its assets, maintaining that the decision did not establish any wrongdoing against the company or its leadership.

This was as a group, The New Gatekeepers, has alleged clandestine and sinister agenda linking the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Limited case, saying it was a deliberate agenda setting, targeting the post-Sanwo-Olu era.

The Federal High Court in Abuja recently ordered the sum of $13 million traced to businesswoman and socialite Aisha Achimugu’s firm to be permanently forfeited to the Nigerian government.

Delivering judgement on the forfeiture application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the judge, Emeka Nwite, held that both the company, Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd, and Ms. Achimugu failed to prove that the money was legitimately earned.

Nwite struck down the argument by Oceangate’s lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, that the $13 million dollars came from gifts to Ms Achimugu and earnings from gas and oil-related contact.

The judge held that the claim could not be substantiated by material facts.

However, in a statement by the Company Secretary, Barrister Nnenna Onyeaso, the firm described the ruling as a civil asset forfeiture order predicated on suspicion rather than proof, stressing that it fell short of a criminal finding of liability.

The company disclosed that it had already activated the appellate process, instructing its lawyers to challenge the ruling at a higher court.

It expressed confidence that a detailed judicial review would vindicate its operations and corporate conduct

“The appellate process exists for exactly this kind of outcome,” the statement noted, adding that it remained confident that “a thorough review of the facts would speak for itself.”

Despite the ruling, the firm said its operations remained unaffected, reaffirming its commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector and its role in job creation and economic contribution.

Oceangate also sought to reassure stakeholders, including employees, clients, and business partners, of its adherence to transparency and the rule of law, while thanking those who had expressed support following the court’s decision.

Reaffirming its long-term outlook, the company maintained that Nigeria remained a viable destination for investment, expressing optimism that the judicial process would ultimately deliver justice.

Meanwhile, a group, The New Gatekeepers, has alleged clandestine and sinister agenda linking the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Limited case.

The group, in a response by its leader, Jamiu Akande, said it was a deliberate agenda setting, targeting the post-Sanwo-Olu era.

“We strongly condemn the recent media narratives being spread against the Governor of Lagos State, alleging ongoing investigations by EFCC in connection with some going concerns.

“These claims are unfounded and misleading. It is essential to recognise that such assertions appear to be part of a broader agenda aimed at undermining the governor’s reputation and the progress being made in the state.

“We urge the public to critically evaluate the sources of this information and to refrain from spreading unverified claims. It is better focus on constructive dialogue and support efforts to promote transparency and good governance.”

“this is why we categorically condemn the recent allegations against the governor of Lagos State. Such claims undermine public trust and the integrity of our institutions.

“It is crucial that all allegations are thoroughly investigated to ensure accountability and transparency. When supposed credible media organisations start to pander to speculations, then the entire profession is in trouble. We stand firm in our commitment to uphold the rule of law and maintain ethical governance.

“We urge all stakeholders to promote integrity and work collaboratively to address any issues that may arise, reinforcing our dedication to serving the public interest.

“We particularly find it imperative to address and condemn the subtle and quietly brewing campaign of misinformation and false speculation targeting the Governor of Lagos State.

“The narrative that he is under investigation by the EFCC in connection with an ongoing matter being looked into is patently false. These claims are not only baseless but are also part of a calculated agenda aimed at discrediting the governor ahead of his exit.

“It is, therefore, crucial to recognise the motivations behind these attacks. Those perpetuating such rumors appear to be driven by ulterior motives, often linked to political rivalry or personal grievances.

“This orchestrated smear campaign seeks to create division and distrust among the citizens of Lagos. We must remain vigilant against these tactics, which are reminiscent of historical attempts to destabilise governance through misinformation.

“Spreading unfounded allegations can have severe consequences, eroding public confidence in our institutions and the democratic process. It is essential for the public to critically assess the sources of information and refrain from sharing unverified claims that serve only to fuel discord.

“We call on all stakeholders, including media platforms and civil society, to uphold the principles of integrity and accountability. Let us focus on constructive dialogue and work collaboratively to support the governor’s efforts in promoting good governance, transparency, and development for the people of Lagos State.

“In these challenging times, we must stand united against falsehoods and prioritise the truth, ensuring that our discourse is rooted in facts rather than unfounded speculation. Together, we can foster a political environment that prioritizes the welfare of our citizens and strengthens the institutions that serve them,” he concluded.