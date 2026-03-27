FCT Police Commissioner Sanusi Declares Zero Tolerance for Crime in Abuja

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Sanusi, has declared a zero-tolerance stance on crime in Abuja, vowing to dismantle the notorious ‘one chance’ criminal syndicates operating across the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing journalists at the Command headquarters, Sanusi stressed that the FCT will no longer serve as a refuge for criminal elements, warning that decisive measures will be taken to restore safety and public confidence.

He also made it clear that indiscipline and unprofessional conduct within the Command would not be tolerated under his leadership.

Sanusi stated he assumes office with a strong commitment to build on the achievements of his predecessor while introducing new strategies to strengthen the territory’s security framework.

According to him, the Command will adopt a proactive, intelligence-driven, and highly professional approach to policing, aimed not only at responding to crime but preventing it before it occurs.

He assured residents the Command would intensify efforts to identify, pursue, and eliminate criminal elements, declaring that crime would have no place in the FCT during his tenure.

The Commissioner also issued a firm directive to officers and men of the Command, emphasising the need for discipline, civility, and adherence to the highest standards of professionalism in their interactions with the public.

He pledged to lead by example, working tirelessly, while expecting the same level of dedication from all personnel.

Sending a strong warning to criminals, Sanusi advised those engaged in unlawful activities to desist immediately or leave the FCT, or face the full force of the law.

He reiterated that the Command would remain relentless until all criminal elements are brought to justice.

He, however, called on residents to support the Police by providing credible information and cooperating with security agencies, noting that effective policing requires collective effort.

Reaffirming his open-door policy, Sanusi encouraged the public to actively engage with the Command, assuring them of the Police’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory.