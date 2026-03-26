Group Commends Tinubu, Urges Accelerated Action on State Police

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A good governance advocacy group, the Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), has commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges and for rallying state governors toward a framework for the establishment of state police.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its Director of Press and Communications, Ernest Omoarelojie, the group said lasting peace and stability in the country require a multi-layered approach that empowers communities while strengthening national coordination.

According to HAI, the establishment of state police would enhance citizens’ participation in security matters and align with Nigeria’s federal system.

The group noted that many states already operate regional security outfits and vigilance groups, stressing that legislative backing is necessary to ensure such initiatives function efficiently and complement the federal government’s security architecture.

HAI said localised policing would allow officers to better understand the terrain, culture, and unique security challenges within their communities, thereby improving rapid response and strengthening public trust in efforts to combat crime and insurgency.

The organisation also commended the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for submitting a proposed state police framework to the Office of the National Security Adviser. It, however, urged governors to intensify support for the existing security architecture to address ongoing threats.

The group further welcomed recent security cooperation agreements between Nigeria and partners including the United States, United Kingdom, and France. According to HAI, the partnerships are expected to strengthen advanced training, intelligence sharing, and technological support in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and organised crime.

HAI emphasised that security remains the foundation of national development, noting that combining grassroots policing with global alliances would help create a safer environment, attract investment, and restore public confidence.

The group also praised the Nigerian military for sustaining operations against terrorists and bandits across the country and urged troops not to relent in protecting communities from criminal elements that target civilians to spread fear and panic.

It expressed confidence that the federal government would continue to provide the armed forces with the necessary equipment and welfare support needed to sustain operations and secure victory against threats to national security.

The organisation further highlighted the significance of President Tinubu’s recent state visit to the United Kingdom(UK), where he was hosted by King Charles III. According to HAI, the visit underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in global affairs.

It added that the president’s engagement with Nigerian community leaders in the UK demonstrated the important role of the Diaspora in national development and could encourage greater investment and knowledge transfer to the country.

HAI urged government institutions, civil society organisations, and citizens to support ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening security and building a more prosperous Nigeria.