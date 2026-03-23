Veritas Glanvills Pensions Calls On RSA Holders To Leverage Data Recapture Digital Platform

Veritas Glanvills Pensions (VG Pensions) has called on all Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders who have not yet completed their data recapture to utilize the newly launched self-service platform. The firm reaffirmed its readiness to provide full support to clients throughout this process.

In a recent statement, VG Pensions emphasized that the self-service platform enables RSA holders to update their personal information securely and conveniently, eliminating the need to physically visit Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) offices.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of VG Pensions, Mr. Godson Ukpevo (OON), “The self-service initiative will significantly complement the efforts of PFAs in ensuring the effective capture and migration of RSA holders to the Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS). Our Customer Experience and IT Support teams are available to guide clients through the process and address any enquiries.”

Mr. Ukpevo also commended the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for its strong commitment to the successful rollout of this initiative.

The data recapture exercise, launched on February 1, 2026, in collaboration with the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), is a mandatory process for RSA holders who opened their accounts before the introduction of the ECRS on July 1, 2019. The exercise enables clients to update their biodata and other personal records and ensures compliance with the Federal Government’s directive to synchronize all records with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database using the National Identification Number (NIN).

Until now, RSA holders were required to physically visit their PFAs to submit the required documents. With the advent of the data recapture self- service platform, RSA holders can now complete the entire data recapture process online making it very convenient.

Migrating to the ECRS and updating your records through the data recapture self- service platform comes with significant advantages:

Prevent delays in processing retirement benefits, including the 25% loss on job and pension-backed residential mortgages. Ensure your details align with the NIMC database, reducing mismatches and errors.

Protect your RSA from identity theft or duplication through NIN integration and biometric verification.

The data recapture self- service platform is accessible 24/7 from mobile, laptop, or desktop devices. It features a user-friendly interface, a simple step-by-step process, and encrypted document uploads to ensure the security and protection of your data.

Before beginning the process, ensure you have the following:

• RSA PIN and National Identification Number (NIN).

• An internet-enabled device (phone, tablet, laptop or PC) with a working camera.

• Access to the portal at: https://pensionrecap.pencom.gov.ng

THE 3-STEP PROCESS

Registration Visit the data recapture self- service portal using the link above. Sign up by providing your PFA, RSA PIN, NIN, and personal email address. Verify your registration through the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your email. Data Submission Complete the online Data Recapture Form. Upload any required supporting documents in JPEG format, where applicable. Capture a live facial image and provide a digital signature. Submit your request within 30 days of completing registration. Processing & Notifications

• Your request will be reviewed within 5 days of successful submission.

• You will receive email notifications on the acknowledgment, approval, or rejection of your submission (rejections will include reasons).

For more information or support, visit our website at www.vgpensions.com or email contactcenter@vgpensions.com