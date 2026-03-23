IGP to Senior Officers: There Will Be Zero Tolerance for Corruption, Dereliction of Duty

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has issued a stern warning to senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force, declaring zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline and dereliction of duty across all commands and formations nationwide.

The warning was delivered during the decoration ceremony of newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Addressing the officers, the IGP stressed that their promotion comes with greater responsibility and heightened expectations, urging them to uphold professionalism, accountability and the highest ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.

He made it clear that they would be held accountable not only for operational outcomes but also for the conduct of personnel under their command.

He emphasised the critical role of effective supervision, noting that weak oversight often leads to misconduct, while firm and consistent leadership enforces discipline and standards.

According to him, senior officers must maintain full awareness of activities within their commands and take decisive action where necessary.

The IGP further underscored the importance of public trust, stating that intelligence gathering, crime prevention and law enforcement are significantly strengthened when the police enjoy the confidence of the communities they serve.

As part of ongoing reform efforts within the Force, the police chief charged the newly promoted officers to embrace innovation, improve operational efficiency and discard outdated practices that do not align with modern policing standards.

In line with this reform agenda, he announced that all newly promoted DIGs and AIGs will participate in a strategic leadership retreat scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

The retreat, organised by the Police Reform Secretariat in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is aimed at strengthening leadership capacity, promoting professionalism and advancing modern policing practices.

The IGP noted that the programme would provide an opportunity for strategic reflection and alignment, equipping senior officers with the tools required to drive sustainable reforms across the Force.

He added that participation is mandatory and urged all concerned to demonstrate full commitment.