2027: It’s My Turn to Govern Ogun, Gboyega Isiaka Declares

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Like the prophetic “Emilokan” declaration of President Bola Tinubu during preparation for the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential primary in 2023, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, at the weekend, declared intention to contest for the 2027 Gubernatorial Election of Ogun State with “It is my turn to govern Ogun State” declaration.

Isiaka, who is popularly known as GNI is representing the Imeko Afon/Yewa North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly on the platform of the APC and is the Chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development.

The aspirant disclosed his intention to occupy the Okemosan, Abeokuta Governor’s Office, during an interactive session with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The lawmaker, who said the move would mark his fourth attempt at the state’s top job, said he is the most suited and experienced among all other aspirants for the office.

Isiaka said that his ambition is driven by a desire to build a more economically viable state through industrialisation, improved healthcare, education and job creation.

He said, ‘In the past three weeks, had been engaging in Meet and Greet People Session. As a major stakeholders, I should let you the media know that I am running for the governorship of the state for 2027, though a formal declaration will be made very soon.”

The lawmaker said his background and experience put him in a strong position to lead the state.

“I am a bona fide indigene of the state. I have no controversy or anything hidden about that, so I am eminently qualified to contest.

“I have also gotten all the necessary ingredients to do the job ahead very well. I have a strong academic background, I have the experience, in fact, there is none among those who have declared interest in the governorship that have as much Ogun experience as I have,” he added.

He added that his administration, if elected, would build on the achievements of the current government.

Hw said, “Our intention is to create an economically viable state. I want to build on the fantastic achievements of the present administration of Gov Abiodun.

“The seaport is possible, the oil producing status is possible, the need to scale up infrastructure, qualitative healthcare and education and everything that will make life abundant for the residents are equally possible, that is what is driving our passion for tasks ahead.”

While saying that the position of the party is supreme, Isiaka called for a level playing field in the selection of the party’s governorship candidate, urging adherence to fairness, equity and transparency.

The aspirant, who further highlighted some issues surrounding his past efforts at goveening the Ogun State, urged party leaders to ensure that whoever emerged fairly as the party’s candidate is supported by all.

The current effort of Isiaka, is his fourth attempt to govern the state having emerged candidate in 2011, 2015 and 2019 but unsuccessful.

” We are more energised than before. All we are demanding is a level playing ground for all aspirants in Ogun West and Ogun State”, he said.