The Cost Pressures Behind Higher Beer Prices

Inflation is easing, but beer prices are rising. For Nigeria’s brewers, production costs remain too high to ignore, writes Festus Akanbi

At exactly 3:47 p.m. on a humid day in Ojuelegba, a beer distributor, Ayodele Ogunlesi, stared at a WhatsApp message announcing yet another price increase from Nigerian Breweries Plc. From March 20, the cost of a crate of Star Lager would rise again.

His confusion was immediate. Inflation, government officials said, had dropped to about 14 per cent. The naira had stabilised. By all official measures, the economy was improving. Yet, for Ayodele and thousands like him, costs were still climbing.

That contradiction captures the reality of Nigeria’s brewing industry in 2026: macroeconomic indicators are improving, but production costs remain stubbornly high. The result is a widening gap between policy optimism and operational reality.

The Energy Burden

At the heart of the problem is energy. Nigerian manufacturing still runs on a fragile grid, heavily supplemented by diesel generators. For breweries, which require continuous production cycles, power interruptions are not just inconvenient—they are expensive.

Reports the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said that manufacturers spent about N676.6 billion on alternative energy in the first half of 2025. Breweries are among the hardest hit.

Even firms on Band A tariffs, paying over N200 per kilowatt-hour for promised high supply, report outages lasting hours or even days. When this happens, diesel generators take over. At current diesel prices hovering around N1,500 per litre, self-generated power can cost up to N350 per kWh, far exceeding the cost of grid electricity.

For breweries, energy is not a marginal cost. Producing beer requires both thermal and electrical energy at scale. Operators explained that when diesel becomes the fallback, production costs surge immediately. Inflation figures do not capture this dynamic; they reflect consumer prices, not the cost of keeping factories running.

The Currency Trap

The naira has stabilised around N1,360 to the dollar, a significant recovery from its 2024 lows. But stability has come at a much weaker level than in previous years. For manufacturers dependent on imports, this “stability” offers little relief.

Brewing relies heavily on imported inputs, such as barley, hops, enzymes, and packaging materials. These are priced in dollars, and while exchange rate volatility has eased, the cost base remains permanently elevated.

The damage from earlier currency swings remains embedded in the company’s accounts. Nigerian Breweries and Guinness Nigeria both recorded massive foreign exchange losses in 2024. Those losses do not disappear simply because the currency has steadied; they linger in debt obligations, supplier contracts, and balance sheets.

In effect, manufacturers are operating on yesterday’s expensive inputs while being judged against today’s improved macro indicators.

Rising Input Costs

Beyond energy and forex, input costs remain structurally high. Analysts said that Nigeria’s brewing industry has limited backward integration, meaning most specialised raw materials are imported.

Global commodity fluctuations add another layer. Barley prices have been volatile due to climate disruptions in key producing regions. Shipping costs, denominated in dollars, compound the burden.

Financial data reflects this pressure. Nigerian Breweries saw its cost of sales rise sharply, while industry-wide spending on energy and raw materials exceeded N1 trillion among major firms in 2025. Marketing, logistics, and administrative expenses have also climbed significantly.

These are not short-term shocks; they are structural costs tied to supply chains that Nigeria has yet to localise.

Profitability Under Pressure

On paper, the brewing sector appears to be recovering. Revenues are up, and several firms have returned to profitability. Nigerian Breweries posted strong revenue growth, while Guinness Nigeria and International Breweries rebounded from losses.

But profitability remains fragile. Margins are thin, leaving little room for shocks. A modest increase in energy prices or a renewed slide in the currency could quickly erode gains.

Much of the recent profit improvement has come from internal adjustments, cost-cutting, pricing strategies, and financial restructuring, rather than a genuine easing of operating conditions. In other words, companies are surviving through discipline, not thriving due to favourable conditions.

This explains the latest price increases. They are defensive moves aimed at preserving already narrow margins, not opportunistic decisions driven by excess profits.

The Consumer Impact

For distributors like Adebayo, the consequences are immediate. The wholesale price of a crate of beer has risen sharply over the past two years, forcing retailers to pass costs to consumers.

The result is declining demand. Many consumers are switching to cheaper alternatives, including informal or locally produced alcoholic drinks. This shift not only affects brewery revenues but also has broader implications for tax collection and quality control.

Official reports already indicate falling per capita beer consumption, reflecting reduced purchasing power and changing consumer behaviour.

This is where the disconnect becomes most visible. While inflation figures suggest easing pressure, everyday experience tells a different story. For households and small businesses, costs remain elevated across multiple fronts: transportation, energy, and basic goods.

Beer prices are simply one visible symptom of a broader economic strain.

Structural Constraints

The underlying issue is structural. Nigeria’s manufacturing sector operates in an environment where critical inputs, power, raw materials, and logistics are either unreliable or expensive.

Efforts are underway to address some of these challenges. Manufacturers are exploring independent power generation, including solar solutions. Government initiatives aim to reduce reliance on diesel in public institutions, though private sector adoption remains uneven.

Breweries themselves are adjusting strategies. Nigerian Breweries has expanded into wines and spirits, targeting premium segments that can better absorb higher costs. Others are focusing on efficiency and product innovation.

But these are incremental responses. They do not fundamentally resolve the structural bottlenecks driving costs.

A Persistent Paradox

The brewing industry illustrates a broader paradox in Nigeria’s economy. Macroeconomic stability, lower inflation, and a steadier currency have returned, but they have not translated into lower production costs.

The reason is simple: stability has come at a higher baseline. Energy remains expensive, imports remain costly, and infrastructure gaps persist. As a result, businesses continue to operate under pressure even as headline indicators improve.

For consumers, this creates a sense of disconnect. The narrative of recovery does not match lived reality. Prices continue to rise, and purchasing power remains weak.

The latest round of price increases by beer manufacturers is not an anomaly; it reflects deeper economic realities. Companies are responding to persistent cost pressures in energy, foreign exchange, and inputs, pressures that macroeconomic indicators alone cannot capture.

Until these structural issues are addressed, price adjustments will remain inevitable. Stability, in this context, is not enough. What manufacturers need is a reduction in the underlying production cost.

For now, the hum of diesel generators continues to define Nigeria’s industrial landscape, a reminder that beneath the surface of improving statistics lies an economy still struggling to translate stability into relief.