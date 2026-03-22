Labour’s Dilemma in Nigeria’s New Fuel Reality

Global oil shocks are again testing Nigeria’s fragile economy. For labour, the real question is whether the coming windfall will bring relief or repeat old disappointments, writes Festus Akanbi

Global oil shocks are once again exposing the contradictions at the heart of Nigeria’s economy. For organised labour, the question is stark: will rising crude prices translate into real relief for workers, or will the country relive a familiar cycle where windfalls fail to improve living conditions?

This dilemma is already reflected in fresh demands by the National Public Service Negotiating Council (NPSNC), which has proposed a minimum wage of N154,000 and a 120 per cent increase in salaries and allowances for public workers. The union describes the current reality as a “life of servitude,” a blunt assessment of how inflation and rising costs have eroded earnings.

The demand, conveyed in a March 12, 2026, letter to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, comes amid intensifying economic pressure. Petrol prices have climbed to between N1,170 and N1,300 per litre, driven partly by geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. For many Nigerians, the effect is immediate: higher transport fares, rising food prices, and shrinking disposable income.

In response, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Joe Ajaero, has set out a five-point intervention plan in a statement titled “Save Nigerians from This Shock: An Urgent Relief Has Become Necessary.” The demands go beyond wage increases, reflecting a broader attempt to stabilise living conditions.

The NLC is calling for an across-the-board wage award and a Cost-of-Living Allowance to mitigate inflation’s impact. It also wants an expanded and more transparent cash transfer programme that reaches vulnerable households and adjusts to rising prices. Tax relief for low-income earners is another key demand, including the suspension of what the union sees as regressive taxes and opposition to extending taxation into the informal sector.

Crucially, labour is insisting that any gains from higher oil prices be directly channelled into social support programmes rather than absorbed into routine government spending. It is also demanding a clear timeline for the full operation of Nigeria’s refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna—facilities whose prolonged inactivity continues to symbolise policy failure in the oil sector.

These demands stem from a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Transportation now consumes a larger share of workers’ income, while food inflation continues to rise. For many households, basic survival has become a daily struggle. The NLC warns that this trend carries wider risks: declining productivity as workers struggle to commute and growing social tension as families face economic hardship.

However, while labour focuses on immediate relief, analysts point to a more complex economic backdrop. Rising oil prices, though painful for consumers, could generate significant government revenue. The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) estimates that Nigeria could earn up to N30 trillion in additional oil income if prices remain between $95 and $105 per barrel, far above the government’s budget benchmark.

In theory, such a windfall should create fiscal space for relief measures. Higher crude prices typically boost export earnings, foreign exchange inflows, and government revenues across all tiers. But this potential is constrained by Nigeria’s persistent production challenges.

Oil output remains below capacity, fluctuating between 1.4 and 1.6 million barrels per day. Crude theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment continue to limit production, thereby weakening the country’s ability to benefit from high prices fully. This creates a paradox: Nigeria cannot maximise gains from oil price increases, yet it still suffers the domestic consequences through higher fuel costs.

For consumers, the outlook remains difficult. Analysts warn that petrol prices could rise further, potentially reaching between N1,200 and N1,500 per litre if global trends persist. Transportation costs could increase by up to 40 per cent, which would feed directly into inflation. For low-income households, where food and transport already account for most spending, even small increases have severe effects.

Food inflation is particularly vulnerable. Higher fuel costs raise the price of transporting agricultural produce, pushing up market prices. Estimates suggest food inflation could rise by an additional five to eight percentage points under current conditions. Diesel prices, which are critical for logistics and farming, may also surge, compounding the problem.

The impact extends beyond households to businesses and financial markets. Rising operational costs are squeezing companies, while inflation is weakening consumer demand. Investor confidence remains fragile, with concerns that prolonged global instability could further disrupt economic activity.

These pressures have revived debate over policy responses. Some argue for the reintroduction of fuel subsidies to ease the burden on consumers. However, fiscal experts warn that this would reverse recent reforms and reintroduce distortions that previously strained public finances without solving structural problems.

Public affairs analyst Reuben Abati adds a note of caution. He questions the assumptions behind projected oil windfalls, arguing that revenue estimates must be grounded in actual production levels. Without addressing output constraints, expectations of large fiscal gains may prove unrealistic.

He also warns that broad wage increases, if not matched by productivity gains, could worsen inflation. In the private sector, many firms are already struggling with rising costs and may be unable to absorb higher wage bills, potentially leading to job losses or reduced investment.

Taken together, these perspectives highlight the complexity of Nigeria’s current situation. Labour is demanding urgent relief for workers facing rising costs. Economists are warning about inflation and structural weaknesses. Business leaders are calling for reforms that reduce dependence on imported fuel and volatile global markets.

The challenge for policymakers is to strike a balance. Immediate relief measures may be necessary to ease hardship, but they must be carefully designed to avoid fuelling inflation or undermining fiscal stability. At the same time, deeper structural reforms, particularly in refining capacity, oil production, and energy diversification, are essential to reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

Nigeria now stands at a familiar crossroads. On the one hand is the promise of increased oil revenue; on the other, the reality of rising fuel prices and declining living standards. The outcome will depend on how effectively the country manages this intersection.

For organised labour, the issue is not just about higher wages but about how economic gains are distributed. For the government, the task is more difficult: delivering relief without repeating past mistakes. Whether this moment becomes a turning point or another missed opportunity will depend on the choices made now, under pressure, in an economy with little room for error.