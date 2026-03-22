Fuming Trump Issues Fiery 48-hour Ultimatum to Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Donald Trump yesterday issued a blistering ultimatum to Iran, warning that it has 48 hours to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face US strikes that would “obliterate” its vital energy infrastructure.



“If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!” the president fumed on Truth Social.

Last week, Iran announced that ships from the US, Israel and their allies were barred from passing through the waterway.

But vessels flagged to China, India, Turkey, and Pakistan have continued to trickle through the crucial corridor.



Trump’s warning came after he raged on his social media platform that the US has “blown Iran off of the map” and claimed the escalating conflict was progressing “weeks ahead of schedule,” while swiping at the New York Times for reporting otherwise.



“Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t!” Trump said, before also launching into an attack on the New York Times.

“We are weeks ahead of schedule. Just like their incompetent election coverage of me, The failing New York Times always gets it wrong! President DJT.”