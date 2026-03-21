Tinubu Felicitates Tony Elumelu at 63

.Lauds his resilience as African business icon, committed advocate of African enterprise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated astute economist, banker and philanthropist, Mr Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu as he clocks 63 on March 22.

Elumelu is the chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Transcorp, and the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Elumelu as an African business icon and a standout advocate of the Nigerian and African enterprise.

Tinubu commended the Heirs Holdings chairman for his resilience, the excellence that governs his entire enterprise and his staunch belief in Africapitalism.

As an avid believer in investing in the youth, the President especially lauded the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s entrepreneurship programme, which has so far trained 2.5 million young Africans in 54 countries and empowered over 24,000 budding African entrepreneurs with non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 each.

Tinubu joined his family and friends to wish him good health and strength and continued success in his pursuits.