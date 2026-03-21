Sokoto Governor Donates Vehicle to NUJ, Pledges Support

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has donated an official vehicle to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto State Council at a special Iftar event held at the Government House, Sokoto.

The event brought together members of the NUJ, social media leaders, and top government officials to strengthen collaboration and address media challenges.

Governor Aliyu acknowledged the media’s vital role in promoting transparency and good governance, stressing the need for professionalism and responsible communication.

He approved the vehicle donation and assured press freedom and continued collaboration, pledging to do more on security and social well-being in addition to achievements recorded so far.

NUJ Chairman, Usman Mohammed Binji, commended Governor Aliyu for transforming Sokoto State through initiatives in education, healthcare, security, youth and women empowerment, and rural development.

He highlighted the construction of three major markets in the Bodinga Local Government Area as key drivers of economic growth. Binji also appreciated the governor’s prompt payment of salaries, urging other governors to emulate this gesture.

The NUJ chairman presented requests, including the rehabilitation of the NUJ Press Centre and NUJ inclusion in government committees. He submitted a report on the NUJ media tour of projects approved by the governor.

Chairman of the Sokoto State Social Media Organisation, Abdullahi Hashimu, commended the governor for recognising digital media’s role in promoting government programmes.

The NUJ presented an Award of Appreciation to Governor Aliyu for his support to the media. The event featured prayers for peace, unity, and sustained development in Sokoto State and Nigeria.