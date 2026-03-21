Social Workers Raise the Alarm Over Rising Divisions in Nigeria, Urge National Unity Drive

Wale Igbintade

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), Lagos State Chapter, has warned of growing social divisions across the country, saying rising conflicts within families, workplaces, and communities are weakening social cohesion and threatening citizens’ wellbeing.

The association made the call as social workers worldwide mark Social Work Month 2026 and International Social Work Day 2026, urging governments, institutions, and citizens to collaborate in rebuilding unity and promoting social harmony.

Chairperson of NASoW Lagos, Modupeola Sahid-Adebambo, said many of the nation’s pressing social challenges stem from deepening political, ethnic, religious, and social divides.

According to her, these divisions are eroding relationships and fueling social problems that disproportionately affect families and vulnerable groups.

“Our society is experiencing multiple forms of division—from family conflicts and political polarisation to ethnic, religious, and social discrimination,” she said.

“These divisions weaken relationships and negatively impact the wellbeing of individuals and communities. Building hope and harmony requires dialogue, understanding, and collective responsibility.”

She noted that this year’s theme, “Co-Building Hope and Harmony: A Harambee Call to Unite a Divided Society,” highlights the urgent need for cooperation among individuals, communities, institutions, and governments.

Explaining the concept of “Harambee”, a Swahili word meaning “pulling together”, Sahid-Adebambo said it reflects the collective effort required to address increasing social fragmentation.

She emphasised the critical role of social workers in strengthening families, promoting inclusion, and advocating for vulnerable individuals whose voices are often unheard.

Sahid-Adebambo added that Social Work Month offers an opportunity to spotlight the profession’s role in fostering social stability and helping communities navigate complex social challenges.

To mark the occasion, NASoW Lagos has lined up a series of public engagements aimed at raising awareness and promoting unity.

These include media campaigns and school outreach programmes across the state.

Through these platforms, social workers will address key issues such as conflict resolution, social discrimination, and the role of empathy in building stronger relationships.

The school outreach initiatives are designed to educate students on tolerance, mutual respect, and responsible citizenship, while encouraging values that support peaceful coexistence.

Sahid-Adebambo stressed that young people must be equipped with values that promote understanding and cooperation, given their critical role in shaping the future.

She also called on government agencies, community leaders, and civil society organisations to support initiatives that strengthen families and enhance social cohesion nationwide.

“Addressing the challenges in our society requires collective action. When we promote empathy, respect our differences, and support one another, we build stronger communities and a more peaceful society,” she said.

She reaffirmed NASoW Lagos’ commitment to advancing professional social work practice and advocating for the protection and wellbeing of vulnerable individuals and families.

The association added that building an inclusive and harmonious society requires sustained efforts to bridge divides, strengthen community ties, and encourage dialogue.

As the world marks International Social Work Day 2026, NASoW Lagos urged Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility, noting that sustainable social development can only be achieved through unity and cooperation.