Nestlé Pure Life Named 2025 Product of the Year by Leadership Newspaper

Nestlé Pure Life has been named the 2025 Product of the Year by Leadership Newspaper, a leading media institution in West Africa.

The award highlights products that set the standard for performance, innovation, and impact within their category.

According to the board of editors at Leadership Newspaper, Nestlé Pure Life was recognised for its consistent delivery of safe, high-quality drinking water, its efforts in advancing sustainability, its innovative response to evolving consumer needs, and its work in raising awareness about clean water in Nigeria.

Nestlé Pure Life ensures consistently high-quality drinking water through protective water sourcing, multi-stage purification, and essential mineral enhancement. Its focus on sustainability and innovation is demonstrated through initiatives such as the use of 50 per cent recycled PET bottles, recyclable clear caps, and the introduction of the convenient 33cl bottle, designed to reduce water waste and meet growing on-the-go hydration needs.

Speaking on the brand’s approach, Olutayo Olatunji, Business Executive Officer for Nestlé Waters, stated: “At the heart of everything we do lies our deep connection with consumers. This award underscores our commitment to not just delivering hydration, but providing a reliable, premium experience that our consumers can trust every day.”

On sustainability, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead for Nestlé Nigeria, emphasised: “As a fast-moving consumer goods company, we remain steadfast in our commitment to caring for the planet. Through eco-friendly packaging and sustainable design, Nestlé Pure Life is taking concrete steps to reduce its environmental footprint and fulfill its sustainability commitments.”

From the 33cl bottle to larger family-sized options, Nestlé Pure Life continues to lead the hydration category, delivering products that meet consumers’ everyday needs while upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.