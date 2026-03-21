 Firm Backs Digital Learning Drive with Donation

Omolabake Fasogbon

In support of the federal government’s drive to accelerate digital learning nationwide, Woobi Interactive, a technology brand under Equipment Hall Group, has donated 20 interactive smart boards to Unity Schools across Nigeria.

The company said the donation aims to bridge digital divide and position Nigerian education on par with international standards, where teaching has long transcended manual tools.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), a deficit in digital infrastructure, frequent electricity challenges, and the fact that less than half of teachers (47%) possess basic ICT skills have left millions of Nigerian children without access to quality education and essential digital skills for the future.

Founder and Group CEO of Equipment Hall Limited and Woobi Infrastructure, Gbolahan Olayomi said the initiative seeks to close this gap and provide a vital future enabler.

He described the gesture as a corporate give-back, acknowledging that federal government’s long-standing investment in Unity Schools has produced many Nigerians contributing to the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the presentation of items to Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), Olayomi stressed that the gesture was timely.

“Our children are digital natives. Nigerian students now sit for computer-based exams, yet most public classrooms still rely on chalk, markers, and bare white-tiled walls. This intervention comes at the right time to transform the learning experience”, he said.

Receiving the boards, USOSA President-General Michael Magaji said the initiative would leave a lasting impact on the education sector, particularly in public schools.

“While we are starting with 20 schools, we hope this inspires others to adopt digital learning and attracts further donations in the future,” he added.

Also at the event, Woobi Board Chairman Chief Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, noted that the donation aligns with the company’s vision to fulfill every child’s learning potential through technology. She stressed Woobi’s ambition to have its smart boards in every school across Nigeria and beyond.