  • Saturday, 21st March, 2026

D’Tigress Maintain 8th Spot in FIBA World Rankings

Sport | 10 seconds ago

African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress maintain 8th place in the latest FIBA Women’s World Rankings with 700.3 points.

Nigeria continue to stand as the African continent’s sole representatives in the top 10, underlining their sustained excellence against the world’s best teams.

The new ranking is released on 20th March, just days after the conclusion of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournaments. During this period, D’Tigress have been active across both the qualifiers and international friendlies, delivering a mix of standout performances and challenging results.

After opening their qualifying campaign in Lyon with a dominant 70–37 victory over Colombia, D’Tigress suffered a 77–60 defeat to South Korea before bouncing back with an impressive 101–84 win against the Philippines. A spirited second-half comeback against France ended in a 93–86 loss, and the team rounded off their qualifying run with an 81–73 defeat to Germany. In a friendly prior to the qualifiers in Lyon, they also fell narrowly 77–76 to Turkey.

At the top of the rankings, the USA remain number one, while France have climbed to second ahead of Australia. China and Belgium complete the top five.

On the African scene, Mali sit 18th globally, making them the only other African side in the top 20. Senegal follow in 22nd, while Mozambique (34th) and Cameroon (37th) are also among the continent’s leading teams within the top 40.

This latest ranking further highlights D’Tigress’ staying power on the global stage, reinforcing their position not just as Africa’s dominant force, but as a team capable of competing with the very best in the world.

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