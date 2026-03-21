Diaspora Group Mobilises Support for Yayi, Denies Involvement in Campaign Attacks

The Yayi Diaspora Support Group has launched an international mobilisation effort to support the governorship ambition of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) ahead of the Ogun State governorship election.

The group made this known following its inaugural virtual strategy meeting held on March 14, 2026, which brought together supporters from the United States and Canada.

According to the organisers, the meeting focused on strengthening international engagement, expanding campaign visibility, and aligning diaspora efforts with grassroots political activities in Ogun State.

Participants highlighted the role of the diaspora in mobilising support, amplifying campaign messages through media platforms, and bridging the gap between overseas supporters and local voters.

The group also confirmed that a formal letter of support has been delivered and acknowledged by the senator, signalling early alignment with the broader campaign structure.

As part of its strategic plans, the group is considering hosting Adeola in North America for a series of engagements, including town hall meetings, stakeholder dinners and community interactions.

An executive committee was also constituted to coordinate activities, with Ademola Adejobi as coordinator, Adegboyega Salau as deputy coordinator, Oluwaseyi Odeyemi as treasurer, and Adeboye Adejobi as secretary.

However, the group wishes to clearly dissociate itself from any recent publications alleging attacks against politicians in Ogun State or across Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Adeboye Adejobi, the group said it had not, at any time, engaged in any form of direct or indirect attack against any candidate or political group.

The statement emphasised that the group remains committed to constructive engagement, positive advocacy, and issue-based discourse, while upholding values of respect and unity.

It described claims linking it to smear campaigns as inaccurate and inconsistent with its principles.

The group added that it would continue to contribute to the democratic process in Ogun State through peaceful and development-driven dialogue, while urging stakeholders to verify information before publication and promote integrity in political reporting.