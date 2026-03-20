  • Friday, 20th March, 2026

APPON Workshop to Boost Efficiency in Public Procurement

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON), Lagos State Chapter, has announced plans to hold a capacity-building workshop, aimed at strengthening efficiency, transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public procurement processes.

The training, which is the third edition of the programme, is scheduled to hold on April 2, 2026, at Adeyemi Bero Hall in Alausa, Lagos.

According to the association, the workshop, themed ‘Strengthening Procurement Systems for Sustainable Development’, is designed to enhance the professional competence of procurement practitioners across federal, state and local government institutions.

The association noted that the event would bring together policymakers, regulatory agencies and private sector stakeholders to deliberate on emerging challenges and innovative approaches in procurement practice, with a view to improving service delivery. 

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, is expected as Special Guest of Honour, while the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Adebwale Adedokun, will deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers lined up for the workshop include the Director-General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Fatai Idowu Onafowote; global sourcing and supply chain expert at MTN, Adeola Oduntan; National President of APPON, Emem James Kanico; and the Lagos State Chairperson of the association, Morenike Charity Olawole.

The association emphasised that the initiative is part of its broader mandate to promote best practices in procurement and strengthen institutional capacity, noting that efficient procurement systems remain vital for sustainable development and prudent management of public resources.

It added that the training would equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to improve procurement outcomes and support good governance across public institutions.

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