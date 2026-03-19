Report: Africa’s Infrastructure Boom Faces 57% Construction Talent Gap

Emma Okonji

As African governments accelerate infrastructure investment across the continent, a new research report from Project Management Institute (PMI) has warned that the region faces a 57 per cent talent gap in construction project professionals by 2035, one of the highest growth rates globally.

Demand for construction project professionals across sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise from about 260,000 in 2025 to more than 410,000 by 2035, leaving a shortfall of nearly 150,000 professionals. The challenge is part of a broader global trend, with PMI estimating that nearly 2.5 million additional construction project professionals will be needed worldwide by 2035 to meet growing infrastructure demand.

The report underscores a defining paradox in the region’s growth story, where construction is one of the most powerful contributors to GDP expansion and job creation, yet it remains one of the most complex and waste-prone sectors of the economy.

The PMI data showed that approximately 10 per cent of global project investment is lost annually due to poor performance. In a region deploying hundreds of billions of dollars into infrastructure, that inefficiency translates into billions in unrealised value, the report said.

Giving details of the report, Managing Director of PMI sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, said: “Construction sits at the heart of the region’s development ambitions. From transport corridors and energy infrastructure to housing, healthcare, and digital connectivity, projects are the vehicles through which we build our future. But without the right project management capabilities, we risk delays, cost overruns, rework, and ultimately, lost value.”

According to him, that urgency is underscored by the pace of activity on the ground. Across sub-Saharan Africa, large-scale infrastructure investment is accelerating, driven by demographic growth, urban expansion, and regional trade integration. PMI’s research identifies the region as having the highest percentage growth in demand for construction project professionals globally. Countries such as Ethiopia are leading this surge, with projected annual demand growth rates of 7.8 per cent, among the highest worldwide.

“Construction projects are inherently complex, involving one of the largest stakeholder mixes of any industry, including governments, regulators, contractors, financiers, communities, environmental bodies, and international partners, among others. Misalignment among these groups can lead to inefficiencies, duplication, and costly rework. The report clearly explains that inadequate communication and collaboration remain persistent challenges, often resulting in financial waste and subpar outcomes. In an industry where design and scope changes are common, poor coordination between on-site and off-site teams can quickly escalate into delays and budget overruns,” Asamani said.

He further said: “Construction is highly visible and deeply scrutinised. Every bridge, hospital, or power plant carries public expectations. When projects go wrong, the impact is felt not just financially, but socially and politically. That is why professional project management is not a luxury, it is what safeguards value, protects public funds and ensures infrastructure delivers its intended impact.”

However, the sub-Saharan Africa’s construction sector is entering one of its most consequential periods. At the centre of the transformation is the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), a continent-wide initiative designed to close critical infrastructure gaps by 2040 through more than 400 priority projects spanning energy, transport, ICT, and transboundary water systems. With over $360 billion committed, PIDA represents not just a pipeline of projects, but a blueprint to unlock regional integration, industrialisation, and long-term economic growth across Africa. The unprecedented scale of ambition, however, places delivery capability under the microscope.

“While construction continues to fuel GDP growth across sub-Saharan Africa, it has historically lagged behind other industries in productivity and technology adoption. In the research report, PMI highlighted digitalisation, including Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital twins, and artificial intelligence, as critical levers to unlock efficiency, improve transparency, and reduce costly rework and waste.

“Closing the construction talent gap will require more than accelerated recruitment; it demands a deliberate strategy to retain, develop, and elevate project professionals over the long term. PMI’s research underscores that improving working conditions, investing consistently in professional development, and creating structured career pathways for emerging and mid-career professionals are essential to building a resilient talent pipeline,” the report further said.