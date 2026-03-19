Firm Unveils ICT Centre in Adeleke Varsity

In a major boost to technology education and digital innovation in Nigeria, New Horizons Systems Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of New Horizons Worldwide, has unveiled a state-of-the-art ICT facility at Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State.

The facility, named as Elder (Dr.) Egbuta ICT Centre, was constructed and donated to the university by New Horizons Nigeria as part of its commitment to equipping Nigerian universities with modern infrastructure capable of preparing students for global competitiveness in the digital economy.

In her remarks, she commended New Horizons Nigeria for its sustained investment in the university and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to strengthening the partnership in the years ahead.

Also speaking at the event was the Vice Chancellor of Adeleke University, Professor Solomon Adebola, praised the organisation for its consistent contributions to the technological advancement of the institution and the empowerment of Nigerian youths through practical digital training.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, expressed appreciation to the university’s leadership and governing council for their support and enduring collaboration.