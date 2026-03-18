NLNG Inaugurates 6.5-tonne Gas Dispensing Facility, Inducts 103 Trainees

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has commissioned a 6.5-tonne gas dispensing facility in Rumuji, Rivers State, explaining that the infrastructure will help solve daily energy challenges in the area.

Besides, the company has announced the induction of 103 trainees into its 2026 Vocational Innovation Business and Empowerment Scheme (VIBES), in a dual push to deepen community development and economic empowerment.

The gas facility, delivered through NLNG’s Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) framework in partnership with the Rumuji Cluster Development Foundation (RCDF), is expected to provide residents with safer and cleaner access to cooking energy.

According to a statement from the organisation, the initiative is designed to reduce dependence on firewood and kerosene, while addressing everyday energy challenges in the community.

NLNG noted that the project forms part of a broader intervention in Rumuji under the GMoU structure, which also includes housing development, road infrastructure, scholarship awards for 29 students, and empowerment support for 200 women farmers aimed at enhancing long-term socio-economic outcomes.

“The opening of a 6.5-tonne gas dispensing facility in Rumuji, Rivers State, marks a major milestone in community development. Delivered through the NLNG GMoU framework and the Rumuji Cluster Development Foundation (RCDF), this facility provides local families with a safer, cleaner alternative to firewood and kerosene.

“The facility provides a practical solution to daily energy challenges, giving residents easier access to cooking gas and reducing reliance on firewood and kerosene.

“This project is part of the broader GMoU development efforts in Rumuji, including principal housing, road infrastructure, scholarships for 29 students, and empowerment for 200 women farmers to support long-term community prosperity. At NLNG, we believe in partnerships that empower communities to shape their own futures,” the company stated.

In a related development, the company inducted 103 new beneficiaries into its VIBES programme at a ceremony held in Port Harcourt. The initiative, which focuses on entrepreneurship and skills development, is structured to equip participants with practical business knowledge and provide access to funding opportunities.

The newly admitted trainees are expected to undergo a series of capacity-building sessions covering areas such as financial management, marketing, business strategy, and basic legal frameworks. The programme will culminate in a competitive pitching phase, where participants will present business proposals for evaluation, with the most viable ventures receiving support.

At the same event, 26 participants from the previous cohort graduated, marking the completion of their training cycle. NLNG disclosed that many of the beneficiaries have recorded measurable progress one year after receiving grant support, including improved financial practices, expanded customer reach, and increased production capacity.

Speaking during the ceremony, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, said the initiative reflected the company’s sustained commitment to fostering inclusive growth in its host communities.

She stated that the simultaneous graduation of one cohort and induction of another underscores the continuity of NLNG’s investment in youth empowerment and enterprise development.

“The VIBES programme reflects NLNG’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development in our host communities. Through targeted capacity building, access to innovative support, and enterprise development opportunities, we are strengthening the local economy across our host and pipeline communities.

“The graduation of one cohort and the induction of another showcase the continuity of our investment in youth empowerment, innovation, and enterprise development as key drivers of inclusive growth,” she said.

Also speaking, the Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Yemi Adeyemi, described the outcomes recorded by the graduating participants as encouraging, noting that the combination of training and financial support has helped beneficiaries transition from early-stage ideas to more structured and revenue-generating businesses.

According to him, the programme is designed to deliver practical impact by enabling participants to strengthen and scale their ventures.

NLNG explained that VIBES remains a central component of its sustainable development strategy, complementing interventions in education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

Through the programme, the company said it aims to build a pipeline of young entrepreneurs capable of creating economic value and contributing to the development of host and pipeline communities across Rivers State.