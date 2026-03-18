Lawan Urges Opposition to Back Tinubu’s Reforms

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called on opposition parties to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda, insisting that national development must take precedent over partisan considerations.

Lawan, who spoke in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the City Boy Movement from Yobe State at the National Assembly Complex, urged critics of the administration to acknowledge and commend government policies that served the national interest.

Drawing from his 16 years experience in the opposition, the former Senate President stressed the need for bipartisan cooperation, noting that constructive engagement across party lines was essential to Nigeria’s progress.

He said, “Even if you don’t believe in what the APC is doing, if you see us doing something for the betterment of Nigeria, please support us and give us the credit.

“We are at a very critical point of development as a country. When we are doing the right things, the opposition should be kind enough to support the administration.”

Lawan described President Tinubu’s leadership as courageous and forward-looking, particularly in the implementation of difficult reforms that could attract political backlash but necessary for long-term national stability.

According to him, the administration has demonstrated uncommon boldness in pursuing policies aimed at resetting the nation’s socio-economic trajectory.

He said, “This is one leader, who has worked so hard for democracy. Today, he heads a government working in a courageous and bold way to reset the situation of Nigeria.

“Some of the reforms introduced are decisions that not every leader can try to implement because they can make one unpopular. But he introduced them because tomorrow will be better,” he said.

The senator also highlighted what he described as key achievements of the administration in the security sector, including the signing of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill, efforts to reorganise the nation’s security architecture, and the recent approval of increased allowances for members of the armed forces.

He said such measures underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening national security and improving the welfare of military personnel.

Beyond politics and security, Lawan drew attention to the importance of education as a critical tool for national development and a long-term solution to insecurity, particularly in Northern Nigeria.