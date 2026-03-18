Adherence to Rules of Engagement Supports Intelligence-driven Operations, Declares COAS

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has urged military commanders to strictly adhere to international humanitarian law, rules of engagement, and established operational protocols, saying such discipline not only protects civilians but also strengthens public trust and enhances intelligence-driven operations.

Addressing commanders at all levels, the COAS emphasised the importance of upholding the fundamental human rights and safety of all Nigerians while carrying out constitutional responsibilities.

He noted that respect for human rights was essential to operational success and national stability.

The remarks were delivered during a lecture on his Command Philosophy to participants of the Army War College Course 10/2026 in Abuja.

General Shaibu explained that his command’s philosophy was “To advance the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a more adaptable, combat-ready, and resilient force capable of decisively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint, multi-agency environment” as the foundation of his command approach.

In a statement, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, quoted the COAS as highlighting that the Nigerian Army has, over the years, developed concepts that guided its response to evolving security challenges.

He urged participants to embrace his Command Philosophy, centred on the Soldier First Concept, which prioritised the welfare of personnel.

This philosophy was built on key pillars, including professionalism, robust administration, operational readiness, strategic cooperation, and exemplary leadership — all of which were vital to operational effectiveness.

The Army Chief also stressed the importance of developing subordinates through structured, effective, and mission-focused training.

He underscored that training in the respect of human rights and the protection of civilians remained a cornerstone of the Army’s ethos, reflecting the core principles of the Oath of Allegiance taken by all officers.

The Commandant of the Army War College, Major General Umar Alkali, lauded the COAS for his consistent support of the College, noting that the lecture has had a profound impact not only on the course participants but also on the institution as a whole.