Kwara 2027: Can Saliu Mustapha Break Through the Political Ceiling?

Saliu Mustapha’s growing popularity across key segments of Kwara State has fueled speculation about his governorship’s bid. Yet with the influence of incumbent governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq looming large over party structures, the path ahead may prove politically complex. Jonathan Eze writes.

As political calculations gradually begin to shape the landscape ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Kwara State, attention within the ruling All Progressives Congress is increasingly converging on a handful of influential figures believed to possess the structure, reach, and resources required to compete for the state’s top office.

Among them, one name that continues to dominate conversations across political, traditional, and professional circles is Saliu Mustapha, the senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Young by political standards, financially strong, and well connected across the national political spectrum, Mustapha has steadily emerged as one of the most widely discussed potential contenders ahead of the 2027 contest.

Yet his journey toward the governorship appears far from straightforward. His political calculations are unfolding amid growing speculation that the incumbent governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, may seek to influence the succession race while also positioning himself for the Kwara Central senatorial seat currently occupied by Mustapha.

The unfolding dynamic raises a critical question within the state’s political circles: how far can the senator go?

Born more than five decades ago to an Ilorin father and an Okun mother, Mustapha’s heritage reflects the complex sociopolitical diversity that defines Kwara.

His early education began at Saint Bartholomew Primary School in Wusasa, Zaria, followed by Command Secondary School in Kaduna. He later attended Kaduna Polytechnic where he obtained a National Diploma in Mineral Resources Engineering in 2000. However, it was politics—not engineering—that would ultimately shape his career.

Mustapha’s early political exposure began in 2000 when he served as the protem National Publicity Secretary of the Progressive Liberation Party. Within a short period, he rose to become National Organising Secretary of the Progressive Action Congress and later Organising Secretary of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties.

His political relevance grew significantly through his association with Muhammadu Buhari during the years of opposition politics. He was an active member of The Buhari Organisation and later played strategic roles in the All Nigeria Peoples Party presidential campaigns between 2003 and 2007.

His influence expanded further when he became a founding leader of the Congress for Progressive Change, where he served as Deputy National Chairman.

He was also among the political actors who played a historic role in the negotiations that produced the All Progressives Congress in 2013 through the merger of CPC, ACN and ANPP, a political realignment that significantly reshaped Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

Beyond politics, Mustapha also built a formidable reputation in business as a real estate investor and contractor, establishing networks that strengthened his influence.

When he entered the Senate in 2023, few observers predicted how quickly he would emerge as a visible actor within the chamber. His most defining moment came during the leadership contest that produced Godswill Akpabio as Senate President.

Political insiders say Mustapha played a strategic role in mobilising support among first-time senators to consolidate the victory of Akpabio, the preferred candidate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The move significantly elevated his profile within the National Assembly.

He was subsequently appointed chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Agricultural Production Services, one of the more influential committees given Nigeria’s growing emphasis on agricultural development and food security.

Supporters argue that he has used the platform to facilitate projects in agricultural infrastructure and rural development across Kwara Central.

However, the senator’s rising political profile appears to be intersecting with the ambitions of Governor Abdulrazaq.

Reports within the state suggest that the governor may be considering a transition to the Senate after completing his tenure while simultaneously backing another aspirant for the APC governorship ticket. Should that scenario unfold, it would place an outgoing governor in direct competition with a sitting senator, an unusual development in the state’s political history.

Tensions have also been amplified by the activities of the Kwara Central Elders Caucus of the APC, led by Alhaji Mustapha Kobe, which has publicly advocated that the senatorial ticket be ceded to the governor.

The group has reportedly toured the four local government areas within the district seeking support for a zoning shift from Ilorin East, Mustapha’s base, to Ilorin West, the governor’s home local government.

Critics argue that such a move risks reopening long-standing debates about political equity within the district, noting that Ilorin West has historically dominated the Senate seat for decades.

Despite these challenges, Mustapha’s political appeal appears to be gaining traction across several segments of Kwara society.

In recent months, various interest groups, including professional associations, student bodies, artisans, and market organisations, have openly expressed support for his potential governorship bid.

Still, popularity alone rarely determines political outcomes in Nigeria. Governors typically maintain strong influence over party structures, delegate selection, and local political machinery, actors that often determine who secures party nominations.

As the leader of the APC in Kwara, Abdulrazaq is widely believed to wield significant authority over these mechanisms.

For Mustapha, the coming months will likely determine whether growing grassroots goodwill can be translated into a formidable political coalition capable of overcoming structural challenges within the party.

His national connections and long-standing relationships within APC power circles may yet prove decisive. Until then, Kwara’s political observers continue to ask the same lingering question: can Senator Saliu Mustapha transform early momentum into a successful bid for the governorship in 2027?