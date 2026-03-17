FG Probes Gas Leak Reports in Rivers, Assures of Public Safety

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, yesterday said he had received briefings concerning reports of gas seepage observed in the ground and surrounding water bodies in Bille Community, within the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 corridor in Rivers State.

Ekpo, according to a statement in Abuja by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, reassured the public that the federal government had taken prompt and coordinated action to investigate and address the situation.

“Indeed, following reports from residents of Bille and adjoining communities indicating unusual bubbling in nearby water bodies, relevant regulatory agencies and operators immediately activated a joint response mechanism.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), together with operators active within the OML 18 area, commenced immediate field investigations to determine the source and nature of the occurrence.

“As part of the ongoing response, two joint investigation visits have already been conducted at the affected locations. During these inspections, relevant samples were collected and forwarded for laboratory analysis,” Ekpo stated.

He explained that preliminary assessments conducted so far have not established any direct link between the bubbling and oil pollution, pipeline leakage, or other operational failures within the oil and gas infrastructure in the area.

However, the minister emphasised that final laboratory results were being awaited to provide definitive scientific clarification.

In furtherance of the federal government’s commitment to transparency and environmental protection, the minister said he has directed the NUPRC to intensify its technical investigations, undertake additional site visits, and maintain continuous monitoring of the affected locations.

“The commission, working closely with operators in the area, remains fully committed to identifying the exact source of the gas seepage and ensuring that appropriate remedial actions are taken swiftly once investigations are concluded,” the minister explained.

Ekpo reiterated that the safety of host communities, the protection of the environment, and the wellbeing of residents in oil and gas-producing areas remain paramount to the federal government.

He therefore urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate fully with regulatory authorities and technical teams currently conducting field investigations, as the government continues to safeguard lives, protect the environment, and ensure responsible petroleum operations across all producing regions of the country.

The suspected gas leak was first reported months ago, raising environmental and health concerns among residents. Fishermen said they observed bubbling water and a strong sulphurous smell in mangrove swamps and rivers near the town. Soon afterwards, similar bubbling points were reported at several locations, including inside the community itself.

The situation has already begun affecting daily life. According to reports, drinking water sources have been contaminated, and some schoolchildren had to relocate after experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and illness linked to the gas exposure.

In the same vein, environmental groups, including Amnesty International (AI), had urged the authorities to urgently identify the source of the leak and stop it before it escalates into a larger environmental or humanitarian crisis.